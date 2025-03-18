Advocus Launches GO Live in Chicago

CHICAGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based title insurance underwriter Advocus announced today the launch of GO Live, a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind virtual closing system designed to provide attorneys and their clients unparalleled convenience, connectivity and security. GO Live launches in Chicago and will be rolled out in additional markets during the coming months.

GO Live addresses the common challenges attorneys and buyers face during virtual closings by delivering a seamless, personalized, and professional experience. The platform is equipped with state-of-the-art features, ensuring every stakeholder feels confident and connected throughout the process. Key features of GO Live include:

Real-Time Document Viewing - Attorneys can now review and guide buyers through their closing documents in real time. Through streaming video, GO Live enables attorneys to see the documents buyers are signing in real time, ensuring accuracy and reducing errors like signing on the wrong line or overlooking critical details.

Integrated Devices - With GO Live, buyers no longer need to bring their own devices to closings. Advocus provides all the necessary technology, ensuring smooth and secure connections without relying on buyers' personal technology.

Reliable Connectivity - GO Live guarantees seamless communication between buyers and attorneys, eliminating the stress of navigating connectivity problems or resorting to less effective alternatives like speakerphone.

Enhanced Collaboration with Closers - Closers are fully integrated into the GO Live experience. They participate in the virtual meeting alongside buyers, ensuring swift resolution of questions and smooth collaboration—just as if everyone were seated together at the table.

Clarity and Security - GO Live offers a secure, real-time interface that allows attorneys to address client questions and explain documents in detail, providing a polished, professional experience while maintaining rigorous security for personal and financial information​.



“Advocus is committed to redefining the title insurance experience,” said Peter Birnbaum, Executive Chairman of Advocus. “With GO Live, we’re offering attorneys and buyers a stress-free, connected, and transparent process. This platform is designed to enhance the professionalism of real estate closings and give our clients the confidence they deserve during such a significant life event.” Learn more about GO Live here.

About Advocus National Title Insurance Company

Advocus is a national provider of title insurance and settlement services. Founded in 1964 on the belief that every consumer deserves legal representation and advocacy, Advocus is dedicated to preserving the attorney's role in real estate transactions and offering attorney-led underwriting expertise. With a growing presence in markets across the United States, Advocus continues to set the standard for excellence in the title insurance industry. For more information, visit www.advocus.com.

