The Arc of Massachusetts Launches Statewide Hiring Initiative to Employ Individuals Interested in Careers as Direct Support Care Professionals

WALTHAM, Mass., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arc of Massachusetts today announced the launch of its statewide workforce recruitment initiative, “With All Your Heart,” to address the critical shortage of direct support professionals (DSPs) who care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), including autism. The goal of the initiative is to broaden awareness of available DSP roles, the positive impact they have on the community, and encourage candidates to apply for available positions within any of The Arc’s 17 chapter affiliates.

DSPs are an integral part of the lives of people with IDD and autism. Due to the workforce shortage, an estimated 2,400 individuals with IDD and autism in Massachusetts are unable to attend day or employment services, according to the Association of Developmental Disabilities Providers (ADDP), meaning they are losing out on the benefits of these programs. There are also an undisclosed number of adults waiting for residential or behavioral support services.

“As a mother of two adult sons with IDD and autism, I have the utmost respect and gratitude for the DSPs we’ve had in our lives over the years. They made me feel like I wasn’t alone in this journey, allowed me to continue to work, and even on the hard days, showed up with empathy, a creative mind and a positive attitude,” said Maura Sullivan, CEO of The Arc of Massachusetts. “The shortage of DSPs is at a critical point, and this recruitment initiative is imperative. We must reach the right people who can make a positive difference. This campaign provides opportunities to engage in a fulfilling and rewarding career while providing much-needed support to families like mine.”

The Arc of Massachusetts is a statewide advocacy organization comprised of 17 nonprofit chapters and representing 200,000 individuals with IDD and autism. Nationally, human service agencies and direct support care groups are limiting or closing their services due to a lack of direct support staff. These cuts are creating barriers to access for much-needed care for adults with IDD and autism. The “With All Your Heart” recruitment initiative involves a robust marketing campaign targeting personas who have been identified as ideal candidates and are seeking meaningful, rewarding career opportunities. With the support of Senator Ed Markey and Senator Elizabeth Warren, the campaign aims to reach individuals across the state of Massachusetts with varied skillsets and backgrounds suitable to a career supporting adults with IDD and autism, as well as to shed light on the positive impact and challenges that this career path offers.

“Addressing the shortage of direct support professionals will help thousands of people with disabilities receive life-saving medical care, access social services, take on a job, and more,” Senator Warren stated. “I fought hard for this funding because as a former special education teacher, I understand the enormous value these workers bring to people with disabilities and their families.”

Positions are now open for direct support roles across the state, including community support specialists, case managers, licensed social workers, registered nurses (RN), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA), job developers, program directors and more. The Arc of Massachusetts chapters include: Berkshire County Arc, The Arc of Bristol County, The Arc of Greater Brockton, Center of Hope Foundation, Charles River Center, Communitas, Inc., Community Connections, The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport, Incompass Human Services, Lifeworks, Inc., Minute Man Arc, Northeast Arc, The Arc of Opportunity, Opportunities for Inclusion, The Arc of Plymouth and Upper Cape Cod, The Arc of the South Shore and The United Arc.

Interested applicants can view open positions and apply for roles at www.workforthearc.org.

About The Arc of Massachusetts

The Arc of Massachusetts (The Arc) is a statewide advocacy organization representing 200,000 individuals with 17 chapters in the state. Its mission is to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism, and their families. It fulfills this through advocacy for community supports and services that foster social inclusion, self-determination, and equity across all aspects of society. To learn more, visit thearcofmass.org.

Media Contact:

Hannah MacVane

Account Manager

978-358-5843

arcofma@matternow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51f2867f-25ef-43bb-a3d7-72d5bc6af2d9