Leading Academic and Manufacturing Organizations Join Ori Biotech’s Preferred Partner Network to Accelerate the Commercialization of Cell and Gene Therapies

Preferred Partner Network (PPN) members will become Centers of Excellence for the IRO® platform combining best-in-class technology with industry-leading development and manufacturing capabilities.

PHILADELPHIA and LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oribiotech Ltd. (Ori), a leader in cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing technology, today announced the launch of its Preferred Partner Network (PPN), bringing together top academic medical centers (AMCs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to deliver best-in-class solutions to accelerate development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. The founding members of the Ori Preferred Partner Network in the U.S. include Charles River Laboratories, CTMC (a joint venture between MD Anderson Cancer Center and Resilience), ElevateBio, Kincell and other currently undisclosed partners.

For leading service providers developing and manufacturing cell therapies, PPN membership offers a unique opportunity to develop core expertise with the new IRO® platform to accelerate cell therapy product development. This partnership approach helps ensure that Ori and their PPN partners remain at the cutting edge of cell therapy manufacturing innovation, offering access to proven, best-in-class solutions to meet the evolving needs of their shared customers.

“By partnering with the top academic institutions and CDMOs globally, Ori is helping to deliver proven solutions that speed time to clinic, reduce comparability risk, and shorten development timelines. The PPN enhances the flexibility of therapy developers to choose both best-of-breed technologies and service providers to deliver on their program goals,” said Jason C. Foster, CEO, Ori Biotech. “End-to-end solution providers often try to lock developers in, restricting flexibility, which is the opposite of what we need at this critical juncture for the industry.”

PPN members gain preferred access to Ori innovations, including the IRO platform, which has demonstrated the ability to increase throughput, reduce costs of goods (COGs), and accelerate development timelines. IRO was designed to deliver flexible solutions by efficiently integrating with other best-in-breed upstream and downstream technologies providing a streamlined and closed workflow to achieve optimal clinical and commercial success.

Recently announced technology partnerships, like with Fresenius Kabi, alongside the launch of the PPN, mark a significant step forward in Ori's mission to enable widespread patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Ori will continue to ensure that therapy developer partners have access to both best-in-class technology and service partners in the U.S. and internationally to ensure the next generation of CGTs can realize their full clinical and commercial potential.

Partner Quotes:

“Ori’s mission mirrors our own: expedite the delivery of life-saving therapies to patients,” said Matthew Hewitt, B.A. PhD, Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Manufacturing Business Division, Charles River. “By joining Ori’s Preferred Partner Network, we can support the advanced therapies industry by helping to drive the adoption of cutting-edge closed and automated platforms, and address manufacturing bottlenecks.”

“CTMC provides comprehensive solutions to our academic and biotech partners, enabling seamless translation from concept to clinic,” said Jason Bock, CEO, CTMC. “By integrating the automated capabilities of Ori Biotech’s IRO® platform, we enhance our technology offerings, streamlining cell therapy manufacturing and accelerating the path to patients.”

“ElevateBio is constantly evaluating innovative technologies that drive process improvements and efficiencies to complement the highly digital infrastructure we have built to scale across our facilities,” said Michael Paglia, Chief Technology Officer, ElevateBio BaseCamp. “Through the Ori Preferred Partner Network, we are able to offer our partners the necessary technologies and service solutions to accelerate development, manufacturing and their path to commercialization.”

“As the cell therapy field matures, innovative technologies that simplify the manufacturing of these complex therapies and reduce the cost of goods will enable broad distribution of these life-saving medicines,” said Bruce Thompson, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, Kincell Bio. “Kincell Bio is excited to partner with Ori Biotech as they launch the IRO® platform to help our partners and clients ensure their cell therapy products reach patients in need.”

About Ori Biotech

Ori Biotech is a London and Philadelphia-based manufacturing technology company on a mission to enable widespread patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. IRO®, Ori’s next-generation manufacturing platform automates better biology, accelerates product development and enables therapy developers to scale their products’ clinical and commercial impact by seamlessly transitioning from R&D to GMP on one platform. The promise of the innovative Ori platform is to automate cell therapy manufacturing, increasing throughput, improving quality and decreasing costs by combining proprietary hardware, consumables, software, data and analytics.

