Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces Participation in Capital Link’s Investor Conference in New York on Monday, March 31, 2025

ATHENS, Greece, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today announced that it will participate in the 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. During the forum, the senior executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

The 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum is a leading event that brings together executives, investors, and analysts to discuss key macroeconomic trends and market dynamics shaping the global shipping sector. The 19th edition of the forum will provide a comprehensive review and outlook of various shipping markets, featuring insights from industry leaders and timely discussions following the release of annual corporate results.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will participate in the following panel:

Gas Shipping Sector 8:30 AM – 9:10 AM ET



About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world’s leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 16 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and four legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels, one of which we have agreed to sell within the first quarter of 2025. In addition, CCEC’s under construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com.

Source: Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.