Fogo de Chão Introduces “Fogo is Fire” Brand Campaign, Leveraging Namesake to Ignite Fire and Joy for All Occasions

DALLAS, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, announces the launch of the “Fogo is Fire” brand campaign. The campaign celebrates the brand’s Brazilian heritage, with “Fogo” meaning fire in Portuguese, and embodies the soul of Southern Brazil by igniting the liveliness, warmth and energy brought to every aspect of guests’ dining experiences, from special to everyday occasions. In celebration of this new era, the campaign features bespoke renditions of fiery songs performed by Brazilian singer and songwriter, Alexia Bomtempo, and the first drop in the brand’s debut merchandise collection, available starting today at www.fogomerch.com

“Our ‘Fogo is Fire’ campaign is more than a tribute to our roots—it’s a bold step that ignites the future of dining," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. "Since Fogo’s inception, we’ve been dedicated to preserving the rich traditions of Southern Brazil while innovating to meet the evolving tastes of our guests. By embracing the essence of our heritage and blending it with fresh culinary innovations, we are redefining the dining experience. Whether it’s weekend brunch, lunch, dinner, or a late-night bite at Bar Fogo, this campaign is about celebrating connection, flavor, and tradition in every bite, ensuring that each visit to Fogo is as unique and unforgettable as the last."

The “Fogo is Fire” brand campaign also features a series of reimagined iconic American songs by Brazilian singer and songwriter, Alexia Bomtempo, with the first release being a rendition of the classic song by Johnny Cash, “Ring of Fire.” Guests can tune into the song on Fogo’s social media, including YouTube, Instagram and SoundCloud, with additional bespoke song renditions launching later this year. The “Fogo is Fire” campaign will build spark through a multichannel approach and ad placements across YouTube, TikTok, digital video and more.

“Fogo is Fire” is further celebrated and embodied by the brand’s first-ever merchandise debut, with a limited quantity collection of t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more that bring the heat for Fogo fans. This release marks the first in a series of exclusive merchandise drops from Fogo de Chão, with more limited-time merch launches throughout the year. Each limited-time collection encourages guests to showcase their love for Fogo in new ways while celebrating key moments and seasonal menu offerings.

“Our fans have always known how to Fogo, and this first-ever merchandise drop is a way to celebrate the experiences, connections and laughs shared when dining at Fogo,” continued McGowan. “Every piece is inspired by our Brazilian legacy and the unique dining experiences our guests truly understand—it's more than merch, it's a connection to those who love the brand.”

The “Fogo is Fire” brand campaign was developed in partnership with GALE. For more information about Fogo de Chão, how the brand ignites fire and joy to care for its teams, guests, and communities, or to make dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

Fogo de Chão invites guests to experience the liveliness, warmth and energy brought to every aspect of its dining experiences, from special to everyday occasions.





Fogo de Chão invites guests to experience its first-ever merchandise debut, available starting today.





Fogo de Chão invites guests to experience the Culinary Art of Churrasco, the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame.

