Leading Business Transformation Expert Jorge Lacayo Joins FTI Consulting in Mexico City

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jorge Lacayo as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Business Transformation practice within its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Mexico City.

Mr. Lacayo brings more than 25 years of experience working for international firms in growth strategy, mergers and acquisitions consulting and commercial due-diligence across a range of industries. He specializes in growth strategy, commercial due-diligence, market assessments, planning, marketing and sales, route-to-market and helping corporate and private equity clients identify and assess growth opportunities and capture their potential value.

“Jorge’s appointment is part of FTI Consulting’s continued commitment to expand globally and with a differentiated talent strategy in order to meet clients’ needs in the most relevant markets in Latin America,” said Omar Aguilar, Business Transformation Latin American Leader at FTI Consulting.

Mr. Lacayo has consulted for various corporations and portfolio companies in Mexico and across Latin America, with a particular focus on Latin American companies accessing the North American market and international players entering Mexico.

Luke Schaeffer, Global Leader of Strategy and Transformation at FTI Consulting, added, “Adding someone with Jorge’s background demonstrates our commitment to continued growth in an important region by bringing business transformation services to a geography where we have a depth of talent across our other business segments. This enables us to provide clients with more holistic services as they tackle major moments of transformation.”

Mr. Lacayo has significant experience in the strategic and transformation consulting space. Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Lacayo led EY Parthenon’s Latin America Strategy practice for nine years and spent 12 years at McKinsey in Latin America.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Lacayo said, “I am very excited to join FTI Consulting to be part of the global growth and bring our differentiated transformation, transaction and strategy capabilities to Mexico to support clients in their key transformation events.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



Michael Phillips

+57 317.403.3417

michael.phillips@fticonsulting.com