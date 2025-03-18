Kenya Data Center Portfolio Database 2025, with Africa Data Centres, Airtel Africa, Cloudoon, Digital Realty, EcoCloud-G42, Internet Initiative Japan, IXAfrica, MTN, PAIX, Safaricom and Telekom Kenya

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The existing data center capacity in Kenya is almost 20 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 150 MW. Nairobi dominates the upcoming data center market in Kenya, with over 90% of the total power capacity. Almost 25 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

This database covers the Kenyan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 11 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (11 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (NB01 or Mombasa Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Kenya data center database include:

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa

Cloudoon

Digital Realty (icolo.io)

EcoCloud-G42

Internet Initiative Japan

IXAfrica

MTN

PAIX

Safaricom

Telekom Kenya

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

