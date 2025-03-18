Kenya Data Center Portfolio Database 2025, with Africa Data Centres, Airtel Africa, Cloudoon, Digital Realty, EcoCloud-G42, Internet Initiative Japan, IXAfrica, MTN, PAIX, Safaricom and Telekom Kenya

The Kenyan data center market is experiencing rapid growth, with upcoming capacity expected to reach 150MW by 2028. Nairobi dominates the expansion, accounting for over 90% of new power capacity. With existing capacity at nearly 20MW, an additional 25MW is set to be added by 2025. Leading operators such as Africa Data Centres, Digital Realty, Safaricom, Airtel Africa, MTN, and PAIX are investing heavily in Kenya’s colocation sector. Mombasa and Kisumu are also witnessing infrastructure expansion. The report provides a detailed analysis of 11 existing and 7 upcoming data centers, including IT load capacity, white-floor space, and colocation pricing.

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The existing data center capacity in Kenya is almost 20 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 150 MW. Nairobi dominates the upcoming data center market in Kenya, with over 90% of the total power capacity. Almost 25 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

This database covers the Kenyan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 11 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (11 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (NB01 or Mombasa Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Kenya data center database include:

  • Africa Data Centres
  • Airtel Africa
  • Cloudoon
  • Digital Realty (icolo.io)
  • EcoCloud-G42
  • Internet Initiative Japan
  • IXAfrica
  • MTN
  • PAIX
  • Safaricom
  • Telekom Kenya

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

