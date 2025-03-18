VITAS® Healthcare Is First Hospice Organization to Earn American Heart Association Heart Failure Certification Across All 15 States and DC

MIAMI, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care, VITAS Healthcare is setting the gold standard and redefining high-quality, industry-leading hospice care for patients with heart disease.

To that end, VITAS has become the first nationwide hospice provider to earn the American Heart Association® Palliative/Hospice Heart Failure certification across all 15 states in which it operates. The certification applies to 56 unique VITAS service areas, including the District of Columbia.

Achieving this certification reinforces VITAS’ commitment to excellence in caring for patients with advanced cardiac disease, ensuring that its clinical practices align with the Association’s science-based, evidence-driven standards for heart failure care at the end of life. It also affirms the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes and enhance care coordination for one of the most prevalent life-limiting illnesses in the United States.

“Many patients with heart failure do not receive the hospice care that could significantly improve their final months of life,” said Joseph Shega, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at VITAS. “This certification affirms our commitment to providing evidence-based hospice care that helps patients and families navigate advanced heart disease with dignity, comfort and the right level of support.”

Despite being the most common cause of death in the United States, heart failure remains underrepresented in hospice care. Studies suggest only one in 10 patients with advanced heart failure is referred to hospice, despite evidence demonstrating the many benefits. Research continues to demonstrate hospice care improves pain and symptom management, patient satisfaction and emotional well-being for both patients and families.

The certification signifies confidence that:

an agency’s heart failure program uses a standardized method of delivering services based on current standards aligned with the American Heart Association science,

an agency adheres to evidence-based requirements to improve care and quality of life for heart failure patients, and

the agency is recognized by the American Heart Association, based on professional evaluation criteria designed by heart failure and home care experts.



“This certification assures patients can have confidence that their heart failure care is coordinated and follows the latest evidence-based guidelines,” said Kristen Schaefer, MD, American Heart Association volunteer and vice president, associate chief medical officer at Care Dimensions. “We’re pleased to have VITAS join the national network of American Heart Association Palliative/Hospice Heart Failure certified agencies.”

VITAS first earned this certification in Georgia in May 2023, becoming Atlanta’s first hospice provider to achieve the distinction. Since then, VITAS has expanded its roster of certified service areas.

For more than 45 years, VITAS has been a pioneer in hospice and palliative care, serving more than 1.5 million patients across 15 states and the District of Columbia. Its interdisciplinary care teams provide expert, compassionate support wherever patients call home, whether in a private residence, nursing home, assisted living facility or dedicated inpatient hospice unit.

