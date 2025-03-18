Full-Price Tags on Games Drive Gamers to Digital Marketplaces

LONDON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital marketplace Eneba reveals its latest insights into the evolving game purchasing landscape and customer return-rate data.

Eneba offers an alternative to traditional retailers. Instead of paying full price, players can browse a marketplace where a growing number of verified sellers compete to provide digital keys at lower prices. This shift is changing the way gamers buy and access the latest titles.

Gaming in 2025 - A Pricing Predicament

In an era of escalating game prices, gamers feel financial strain. Most AAA titles now launch at $70, with season passes and premium DLC packs often feeling less like optional extras and more like critical additions.

Civilization VII launched in February, but with vital DLC content already announced and seemingly ready to go, many players who purchased the base game felt they were only getting part of the experience upfront - with the rest locked behind additional purchases.

Digital Marketplaces - The Smarter Way to Buy

As a response, players have stopped relying on traditional retailers, utilizing Eneba to browse sellers who compete for players' attention by offering them significant savings on digital keys. Civilization 7 Steam Key , for example, is available for close to 30% less than the original price.

For consumers, a game is a long-term investment, especially with the promise of numerous DLCs to come. In this landscape, Eneba is a reliable partner, ensuring that players can continue to access the full spectrum of content at a better price.

Meeting Evolving Demands

Yet it’s not just about the price. Eneba’s reputation rests on instant key delivery, secure transactions, and transparent user reviews, fostering an environment where over 15 million buyers shop with confidence. Impressively, 80% of Eneba’s customers return for future purchases, reflecting a focus on a quality end-to-end experience.

As publishers continue testing the limits of post-launch monetization, Eneba becomes a go-to solution for budget-conscious players. The marketplace model empowers gamers looking for the best deal on digital products, allowing them to play the latest and best games without feeling overcharged.

About Eneba

Eneba is a digital entertainment marketplace that has served over 15 million buyers. Founded in 2018, Eneba has rapidly grown into a trusted ecosystem for gamers with game keys, gift cards, and mobile top-ups at the best prices, backed by robust customer support and fraud prevention measures.