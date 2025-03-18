North America Leads the Agricultural Biologicals Market Boom: The Shift in Global Agriculture

Delray Beach, FL, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The agricultural biologicals market is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow from USD 16.67 billion in 2024 to USD 31.84 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%, according to MarketsandMarkets. The increasing challenges in conventional farming, such as soil degradation, pests, and crop diseases, are fueling demand for sustainable agricultural solutions. Additionally, regulatory support from global governments is driving the transition from chemical-based to biological agricultural inputs.

Regulatory Support and Sustainable Practices

Governments worldwide are implementing stringent policies to encourage the adoption of agricultural biologicals. Initiatives such as India’s Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and the National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) advocate for the use of non-toxic biofertilizers and biopesticides to maintain soil health and enhance crop yields. While PMKSY primarily focuses on irrigation, it integrates sustainable technologies, including agricultural biologicals, to improve soil fertility and enhance resilience against environmental challenges.

Artificial Intelligence Accelerating Innovation in Agricultural Biologicals

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a transformative role in the agricultural biologicals market by streamlining research and development. AI-driven data analysis helps in discovering new natural compounds and microorganisms for use in bio-based fertilizers and pesticides. Machine learning models can predict the efficacy of agricultural biologicals, thereby optimizing R&D processes and reducing time-to-market. AI-powered tools also enable real-time monitoring of crop health, soil conditions, and pest outbreaks, allowing for more targeted and efficient application of biologicals.

Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Organic and Residue-Free Foods

The growing consumer preference for organically produced and residue-free food is a key factor driving the expansion of agricultural biologicals. The increased regulation of chemical residues in food, along with rising awareness of health and environmental concerns, has prompted farmers to seek alternatives to synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. According to a 2022 report by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) and IFOAM Organics International, global organic food sales reached USD 120 billion, with the highest consumption in Europe and North America. This trend is expected to continue, boosting the demand for biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants that align with organic certification requirements.

North America Leading the Agricultural Biologicals Market

North American agricultural biologicals market is expected to maintain the highest growth rate in the market, driven by strong regulatory measures against synthetic pesticides, high organic farming adoption, and a focus on sustainable agriculture. The U.S. and Canada are at the forefront of the transition to biopesticides and biofertilizers, supported by regulatory frameworks such as the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) approval process for biopesticides and government subsidies for biological inputs. Additionally, technological advancements in microbial and botanical-based products, coupled with the integration of precision agriculture, are fostering market expansion in the region.

Rapid Growth of Semiochemical-Based Agricultural Biologicals

Among various biological solutions, semiochemical-based agricultural biologicals are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These include pheromones and allelochemicals, which play a crucial role in integrated pest management (IPM) by inhibiting pest mating behaviors and reducing reliance on synthetic pesticides. Advances in formulation science and controlled-release delivery systems have improved the stability and efficacy of semiochemicals, making them a preferred choice for sustainable pest control. Regulatory policies promoting biopesticide usage and restricting harmful synthetic pesticides further support this segment’s expansion.

Fruits & Vegetables Segment to Experience the Fastest Growth

In terms of crop type, fruits and vegetables are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the agricultural biologicals market. Rising consumer awareness about food safety, coupled with stringent regulations on pesticide residues in fresh produce, is prompting farmers to adopt biological crop protection methods. Given the shorter production cycles and year-round cultivation of fruits and vegetables, consistent pest and disease control is essential, making biopesticides and biofertilizers indispensable. Moreover, the high economic value of these crops makes investment in agricultural biologicals a profitable and sustainable choice.

The agricultural biologicals market is set for substantial growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for organic food, regulatory support, and advancements in AI and precision agriculture. North America is expected to lead the market, while semiochemical-based solutions and biological applications in fruit and vegetable cultivation will experience the fastest growth. With continuous innovation and favorable government policies, agricultural biologicals are poised to become a key component of sustainable farming practices worldwide.

Top Companies in Agricultural Biologicals Market

FMC Corporation (US)

Corteva (US)

Mosaic (US)

Gowan Company (US)

Lallemand Inc (Canada)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta Group (Switzerland)

UPL (India)

Nufarm (Australia)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Novonesis Group (Denmark)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (Argentina)

Koppert (Netherlands)



