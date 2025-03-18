CMI Level 3 Certificate in Principles of Management and Leadership Self-paced e-Learning Programme

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CMI Level 3 Certificate in Principles of Management and Leadership" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Strong management and leadership skills are the cornerstone of professional success. The CMI Level 3 Certificate in Principles of Management and Leadership offered by ACUDEMY is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of key management concepts, equipping aspiring and current managers with the tools to excel in their roles.

This self-paced e-learning programme delves deeper than the Level 3 Award, covering a wider range of topics, including effective team management, decision-making, and leadership techniques. Accredited by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), this course offers globally recognised certification that can help advance your career in management and leadership.

Course Delivery - All Levels

The course is a self-study course. It is delivered via an online Virtual Learning Environment (VLE)

All course materials are available online

Upon completion, you will receive your CMI Qualification.

Putting aspiring and early-career managers on a guided development pathway to becoming a fully-fledged Chartered Manager. This qualification is aligned to CMI Professional Standards and the Apprenticeship Standards for the Team Leader/Supervisor ST0384/01.

What are the Course Entry Requirements?

To enroll in this course, you should be at least 18 years old and have a good understanding of the English language and writing. It is also beneficial if you are currently working in an organization or have previous experience in one, so that you can apply your skills and knowledge.

What are the Course Completion Requirements?

To complete this course, you will be marked on an assignment for each unit you study. Learners must complete any combination to a minimum of 130 Total Unit Time (TUT) hours, 13 credits to achieve this qualification.

What is provided with the course?

Course Material

Aftercare Course Support

Who Should Attend:

These qualifications are aimed at practising or aspiring managers who will supervise or manage a team to achieve clearly defined outcomes. They will set and monitor goals and objectives by providing instruction, direction, and guidance.

Day-to-day operational and project activities are a key part of their role.

The qualifications have been designed for practising or aspiring managers in roles such as:

Team Leader

Supervisor

Project Officer

Shift Manager

Foreperson

The course is completed using an easy online portfolio system. You will cover content such as:

Compulsory units for CMI Level 3:

CMI 330: Organisational Awareness for First Line Manager (8 credits)

CMI 331: Approaches to Managing and Leading People and Teams (7 credits)

Course Assessment: All Levels

Completion of an assignment for each unit

No examinations

Study Support: All Levels

Upon registration, Students are allocated a UK-based Tutor to provide support and assistance throughout the course and completion of assignments.

This course can be completed in 3-6 months, as long as you are prepared to work with the trainers and meet the course requirements.

Within the offering, this will give you the following access:

CMI Registration

CMI Official Examination and Certification

Access to Acudemy Online Platform and Resources

