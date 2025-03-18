‘Be the Change’ at HR Tech 2025: Driving Innovation September 16-18 in Las Vegas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embracing the theme 'Be the Change,' HR Tech 2025 invites HR leaders, decision-makers and technology innovators to lead the charge in transforming their organizations by participating in this key industry gathering. Scheduled for September 16 – 18 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, HR Tech 2025 will challenge attendees to harness the power of technology to drive a people-first approach in a rapidly evolving landscape. Registration for the transformative event is now open, offering an unparalleled opportunity to embrace pioneering strategies and solutions at the forefront of HR innovation.

“'Be the Change' is not only our theme; it’s a call to action for all HR professionals to step forward and shape the future of work through innovation, collaboration and ethical technology use," said Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, Brand and Innovation. "This year, we are doubling down on initiatives that empower attendees to implement meaningful changes that positively impact their workplaces."

New for 2025, HR Tech will introduce a one-day pre-conference HR Executive Strategy Summit on September 15, providing a unique opportunity for qualified HR executives to dive into pressing challenges through thought-provoking sessions and peer-driven conversations in a focused setting. Interested HR leaders are encouraged to register early as space is limited to ensure quality networking and impactful exchanges.

Also on September 15, HR Tech will host the inaugural HR Icons Awards Evening, honoring outstanding achievements within the HR community. Included in this celebration will be the Top HR Products of the Year, Top 100 HR Tech Influencers, HR’s Rising Stars and more. In the coming weeks, HR Executive will also announce several new awards opportunities recognizing team excellence in diverse HR areas. The HR Icons Awards Evening is open to all HR Tech attendees, with tickets available for purchase at registration.

“Following the resounding success of last year’s HR Tech, our team is excited to offer our attendees even more ways to connect, learn and be inspired by one another,” said Katherine Childress, Vice President, HR Community. “From immersive experiences to dynamic programming, this year’s conference will continue pushing boundaries and setting the industry standard. It’s what HR Tech is known for, and it’s what we deliver.”

Registration for HR Tech is now open, with more announcements, including this year’s opening and closing keynotes, coming in the next few weeks. To take advantage of current rates, visit https://www.hrtechconference.com/register.

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry’s preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.