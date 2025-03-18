Anjuna Named to Fast Company’s 2025 Most Innovative Companies List

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anjuna , a leader in Universal Confidential Computing and AI Data Fusion Clean Rooms, today announced its selection to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 . This recognition underscores Anjuna’s groundbreaking advancements in security and privacy, enabling enterprises to unlock new value from AI and data collaboration without compromising confidentiality.

Fast Company’s annual Most Innovative Companies list celebrates organizations that are reshaping industries and redefining business. This is not Anjuna’s first recognition; the company was also named a winner in the Next Big Things in Tech Awards in the Security & Privacy category in 2023 for its Universal Confidential Computing Platform, Anjuna Seaglass .

Anjuna’s latest honor comes amid significant company momentum. Earlier this year, Gartner recognized Anjuna as a Tech Innovator in Preemptive Cybersecurity for its role in safeguarding enterprises against emerging AI-driven threats. Additionally, Anjuna announced this month that it has secured major customers in the digital payments industry , including a Fortune 500 financial institution, all leveraging Anjuna’s technology to implement secure AI-driven processing, analytics, and collaboration in financial services.

Innovation at the Core of Anjuna’s Mission

At the heart of Anjuna’s innovation is Anjuna Northstar , the first AI Data Fusion Clean Room, which redefines secure AI-driven collaboration by enabling enterprises to fuse, analyze, and derive insights from multiple data sources without ever exposing it. First announced in December of 2024 , Northstar offers an out-of-the-box, intrinsically secure environment, supporting industries from financial services to healthcare in unlocking AI-driven innovation.

“Being named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list is an incredible honor that validates our mission to make security intrinsic, not an obstacle, to AI-driven collaboration,” said Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna. “This recognition highlights not only our cutting-edge technology but also the real-world impact we’re having—helping enterprises across industries securely unlock the value of their most sensitive data.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25. To learn more about Anjuna, please visit anjuna.io

Meet Anjuna at NVIDIA GTC 2025

Anjuna’s recognition comes as the NVIDIA GTC conference is underway in San Jose CA, where the company is showcasing its latest innovations. Anjuna’s solutions integrate seamlessly with NVIDIA’s Confidential Computing-enabled Hopper and Blackwell architectures, empowering enterprises to run AI workloads with uncompromising security and privacy. Attendees are invited to visit booth #3311 to chat with Anjuna experts and see firsthand how Anjuna Northstar and Seaglass are enabling AI security and data collaboration.

About Anjuna

Anjuna unlocks secure, AI-driven innovation with two groundbreaking solutions. Anjuna Seaglass, the Universal Confidential Computing Platform, delivers ubiquitous data privacy and intrinsic cloud security. Anjuna Northstar, the AI Data Fusion Clean Room, builds on Seaglass to provide an out-of-the-box, private environment for limitless AI-driven data collaboration and value discovery. Anjuna works with enterprises around the globe, including financial services, government, healthcare and SaaS. Anjuna is backed by prominent investors, including Playground Global, Insight Partners, M Ventures, and SineWave Ventures.

