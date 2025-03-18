Thread and FlyGuys Forge Strategic Partnership to Aid Utility Inspection

GRAND FORKS, N.D. and LAFAYETTE, La., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thread, a leading software-as-a-service provider specializing in asset data management for electric utilities, and FlyGuys, a nationwide market leader in reality data capture technology, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming utility asset management through cutting-edge technology and comprehensive data solutions.

This collaboration leverages FlyGuys' expertise in aerial imaging and data capture with Thread's UNITI Workspace platform to offer utilities an integrated solution for efficient asset inspection and management. FlyGuys' nationwide network of FAA-certified drone pilots will conduct UAV-based data collection, including high-resolution RGB and thermal imagery, ensuring accurate and comprehensive visuals of utility infrastructures. The collected data will be seamlessly integrated into Thread's UNITI Workspace, a platform designed to centralize inspection data, facilitate analysis, and optimize maintenance workflows.

"Partnering with FlyGuys aligns perfectly with our mission to provide utilities with innovative tools for proactive asset management," said Gray Byers, Chief Business Officer at Thread. "By combining our UNITI Workspace with FlyGuys' aerial data expertise, we're empowering utilities to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the reliability of their services."

FlyGuys, headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, specializes in delivering aerial data collection solutions across various industries, including energy, agriculture, construction, and more. Their commitment to accuracy and reliability has established them as a trusted partner nationwide.

Thread, based in Grand Forks, North Dakota, offers the UNITI Workspace platform, which specializes in asset data management, workflow automation, and decision intelligence tools for electric utilities and generation companies. The platform's modularity and collaborative capabilities enable utilities to streamline asset inspections, reduce manual effort, and gain real-time insights for maintenance strategies.

This partnership is poised to deliver significant benefits to utility companies by providing a comprehensive solution that enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of asset management processes.

About Thread

Thread is a software-as-a-service provider dedicated to electric utilities and generation companies. Their UNITI Workspace platform cultivates collaboration by giving experienced technicians, engineers, and asset managers a place to capture knowledge and make decisions together. From memorializing historical knowledge, to hosting drone data, UNITI is a workplace for utilities to see their data, review it, talk about it, and plan for the future. Visit https://thread.one/ .

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the leading online marketplace for reality data capture, connecting data seekers with professional data collectors through our proprietary software platform. With a nationwide network of skilled drone pilots ready for deployment, we streamline mission assignments to ensure fast, efficient, and reliable data capture.