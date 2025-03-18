Audience Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 15.01 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Adoption of AI and Big Data Analytics | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience Analytics Market Size Analysis:

“The Audience Analytics Market size was USD 5.40 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.01 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Adobe (Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Analytics)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle CX Analytics, Oracle Data Cloud)

IBM Corporation (IBM Watson Marketing, IBM Customer Experience Analytics)

SAS Institute Inc. (SAS Customer Intelligence 360, SAS Visual Analytics)

Google LLC (Google Analytics, Google Ads Data Hub)

Audiense (Audiense Insights, Audiense Connect)

Comscore, Inc. (Comscore Digital Audience Measurement, Comscore Campaign Ratings)

Sightcorp (DeepSight Toolkit, DeepSight Face API)

Unifi Software (Unifi Data Platform, Unifi AI-Driven Analytics)

Telmar (Audience Targeting Solutions, Telmar Planning Tools)

Quividi (Quividi Audience Measurement Platform, Quividi Data Enrichment)

AnalyticsOwl (Real-Time Web Analytics, Audience Engagement Tracker)

Akamai Technologies (Akamai Identity Cloud, Akamai DataStream)

NetBase Solutions (NetBase Quid Consumer Analytics, NetBase Social Listening)

JCDecaux Group (JCDecaux Data Solutions, VIOOH Programmatic Advertising)

Audience Analytics Market Report Scope:

Audience Analytics Market Booms as AI-Driven Insights Revolutionize Marketing and Engagement

The Audience Analytics Market is developing fast as data-driven insights improving marketing and consumer engagement gain in demand. Organizations are investing in analytics that rely on AI to interpret consumer behavior, maximize advertising, and customize the user experience. Real-time monitoring of audiences, predictive analysis, and sentiment measurement propel adoption. Segmentations, competitive intelligence, and ad effectiveness drive market growth. Digital marketing trends and hyper-personalization contribute to driving growth. Yet, ethical uses and concerns about data privacy influence business strategies to ensure that companies embrace compliance-oriented analytics frameworks to strike a balance between innovation and regulation.

By Application, Customer Experience Segment Dominates Audience Analytics Market as AI-Driven Insights Transform Marketing and Engagement

The Customer Experience (CX) segment dominated the Audience Analytics Market with a 42% share in 2023, pulled by the demand for individualized interactions and real-time intelligence. AI-based solutions from players such as Salesforce and Adobe optimize sentiment analysis, behavior tracking, and omnichannel engagement. At the same time, the Sales & Marketing Management segment is expanding at the highest CAGR of 13.6%, inspired by the desire for data-driven marketing and sales optimization. Firms such as Google and HubSpot use predictive analytics and real-time segmentation to enhance targeting precision and campaign efficiency. Social media behemoths such as Meta and LinkedIn optimize audience insights for advertisers.

By Component, Solution Segment Dominates Audience Analytics Market as AI-Powered Insights Drive Business Growth

The Solution segment dominated the Audience Analytics Market with a 63% share in 2023, fueled by the increasing use of AI-driven platforms for real-time insights. Google, Adobe, and Microsoft companies advance analytics solutions to maximize engagement and decision-making. Microsoft's Azure AI Analytics enhances audience tracking with sophisticated modeling. While, the Services segment is also expanding at the highest CAGR of 12.9% due to increased demand for managed services, implementation, and consulting services. Companies such as Salesforce, Accenture, and IBM provide AI-powered audience targeting and personalization solutions. Demand for outsourced services is boosted by the requirement for specialized guidance in implementing complex analytics.

By End-Use Industry, Media & Entertainment Dominates Audience Analytics Market as IT & Telecom Sector Sees Rapid Growth

The Media & Entertainment segment dominated the Audience Analytics Market with a 26% share in 2023, fueled by the need for data-driven content strategies, personalized recommendations, and targeted advertising. Streaming services such as Netflix and Disney use analytics to maximize audience engagement, while social media behemoths YouTube and Meta optimize ad targeting with real-time insights. Conversely, the IT & Telecommunication segment is expanding at the fastest CAGR of 13.13%, driven by real-time customer analytics and predictive analysis. Verizon, AT&T, and Vodafone, among other firms, apply AI-based analytics to maximize customer experiences, curb churn, and promote digital offerings.

Audience Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Application

Competitive Analysis

Sales & Marketing Management

Customer Experience

By Enterprise Size

Large Size Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

By End Use

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

Automotive & Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Others





North America Dominates the Audience Analytics Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America Dominates the Audience Analytics Market in 2023, with a 34% market share, supported by extensive adoption of AI-based analytics, robust digital infrastructure, and the presence of key technology corporations. The leadership of the region is substantiated by the need for advanced audience insights within the media, e-commerce, and digital advertising sectors. Regulatory adherence to GDPR-like regimes has also driven the expansion of AI-based analytics solutions.

Asia Pacific is the region with the Fastest growth, with a forecasted CAGR of 13.4%. Strong digitalization, growing e-commerce, and rising internet penetration in nations such as China, India, and Japan are driving demand for audience analytics solutions. Organizations like ByteDance (the parent company of TikTok) and Indian telecom majors like Reliance Jio are heavily investing in AI-driven audience insights to drive customer engagement and maximize digital experiences. The increasing startup base of the region and investment in cloud analytics further propel market growth.

Recent Developments

September 2024 : Adobe introduced AI-driven analytics in Adobe Experience Cloud, enabling brands to measure and personalize AI-generated content. New features in Journey Optimizer and Experience Manager enhance engagement through data-driven personalization.

: Adobe introduced AI-driven analytics in Adobe Experience Cloud, enabling brands to measure and personalize AI-generated content. New features in Journey Optimizer and Experience Manager enhance engagement through data-driven personalization. September 2024: Oracle launched the Financial Crime and Compliance Management Monitor Cloud Service, offering financial institutions advanced analytics tools for risk detection, regulatory reporting, and fraud prevention.

