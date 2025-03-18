Pain Management Market Size to Reach USD 108.48 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advances in Treatment Solutions – SNS Insider

Pune, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Pain Management Market was valued at USD 73.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.49%, reaching USD 108.48 billion by 2032. The rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions, increasing geriatric population, and advancements in pain management technologies are key factors driving this market expansion.

Market Overview

The pain management market is being revolutionized by the accelerating incidence of chronic pain conditions and increasing knowledge of non-opioid therapies. Progress in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and complementary therapies is enhancing pain relief solutions, and providing more individualized and safer treatment options to patients. Healthcare policies and regulations are also supporting the implementation of innovative pain relief methods, especially in the face of attempts to minimize opioid addiction.

Innovation in new formulations of drugs, such as pain relief drugs targeting specific areas of the body and biologics, is becoming the key force behind transforming the market. Also, the introduction of digital health technologies, wearables for managing pain, and artificial intelligence-powered pain monitoring technology is transforming pain evaluation and management. With the growing demand by patients and doctors for more effective and less traumatic methods of providing pain relief, the pace at which advanced solutions for pain management are growing cannot be matched.





Key Pain Management Companies Profiled

Pfizer Inc. (Celebrex, Lyrica)

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals) (Nucynta, Tylenol)

Eli Lilly and Company (Emgality, Cymbalta)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Ajovy, Actiq)

Abbott Laboratories (Proclaim XR, Voltaren Gel)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Spectra WaveWriter, Vercise DBS)

Medtronic plc (Intellis, SynchroMed II)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (Panadol, Voltfast)

Novartis AG (Aimovig, Voltaren XR)

Sanofi (Ketoprofen, Plaquenil)

Allergan (AbbVie) (Botox, Bystolic)

AstraZeneca (Nexium, Seroquel)

Bayer AG (Aspirin, Aleve)

Purdue Pharma (OxyContin, MS Contin)

Endo Pharmaceuticals (Percocet, Lidoderm)

Zogenix, Inc. (Sumavel DosePro, Relday)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Trintellix, Amitiza)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Arcoxia, Zostavax)

Bristol Myers Squibb (Opdivo, Abraxane)

Nevro Corp. (Senza, Omnia)

Pain Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 73.24 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 108.48 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.49% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) dominated the market in 2023, capturing 34% of the market. Their market dominance can be explained by their extensive application in the management of mild to moderate pain, their cost-effectiveness, and their over-the-counter availability. Their efficacy in controlling conditions like arthritis, migraines, and postoperative pain has also helped cement their leadership in the market.

The antimigraine segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The rising incidence of migraines as a result of stress, lifestyle, and eating habits has fueled demand for dedicated migraine drugs. The launch of new drug classes, such as CGRP inhibitors, has improved treatment effectiveness, leading to the segment's high growth.

By Indication

The neuropathic pain management solutions market dominated the market in 2023, with the growing prevalence of neuropathic conditions like diabetic neuropathy and postherpetic neuralgia. As neuromodulation therapy and pain relief medications specifically target the condition, this segment continues to be favored by healthcare professionals and patients alike.

In the meantime, management of musculoskeletal pain was the growth segment that grew at the highest pace, accounting for 16% of the market share in 2023. The rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders like osteoarthritis and back pain has driven greater uptake of pain relief options like physiotherapy, analgesics, and regenerative medicines. Further, the rise in the geriatric population has also driven demand for effective musculoskeletal pain treatment.

By Mode of Purchase

In 2023, the market was led by the over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief products segment. The ease of access and convenience of OTC drugs, such as NSAIDs and acetaminophen-based drugs, have fueled their popularity for the treatment of general pain ailments. People prefer them for self-medication, eliminating the necessity of a doctor's visit and prescription pain relief treatments.

By End-User

Emergency clinics and healthcare facilities captured the maximum market share among end-users in 2023. These facilities are integral in the management of acute pain, post-surgical pain, as well as emergency-related trauma disorders. The presence of advanced pain management services, such as instant pain relief injections and sophisticated analgesic therapies, has further consolidated the market position of emergency care facilities.

Pain Management Market Segmentation

Pain Management by Types

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Anticonvulsants

Sedatives

Narcotics

Antimigraine specialists

Antidepressants

Others

Pain Management by Indication

Delegated neuropathic torment

Disease torment

Facial agony and headache

Musculoskeletal torment

Fibromyalgia

Persistent back torment

Joint torment

Headache

Post-usable torment

Pain Management by Mode of Purchase

Over the counter

Solution-based

Pain Management by End-User

Emergency clinics and facilities

Drug organizations

Clinical gadget organizations

Examination

Educational establishments

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America accounted for the majority of the pain management market share due to the large number of chronic pain ailments, strong established healthcare systems, and huge investment in pain management studies. Growth in the region is also bolstered by increasing demand for non-opioid pain relief methods and strict regulation against opioid abuse.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. An aging population, growing healthcare spending, and a rising awareness of alternative pain management treatments are fueling market growth. The increasing availability of pain relief drugs and equipment across emerging markets is also fueling the high growth rate in the region.

Recent Developments in the Pain Management Market

February 2025 – Suzetrigine received FDA approval as a safer, non-opioid alternative for managing moderate-to-severe acute pain.

– Suzetrigine received FDA approval as a safer, non-opioid alternative for managing moderate-to-severe acute pain. December 2024 – Haleon announced its expansion into the pain relief sector, including local production of Panadol and other analgesic products.

– Haleon announced its expansion into the pain relief sector, including local production of Panadol and other analgesic products. February 2025 – The approval of Journavx, a novel non-opioid painkiller, marks a significant advancement in acute pain treatment.

– The approval of Journavx, a novel non-opioid painkiller, marks a significant advancement in acute pain treatment. February 2025– The newly approved medication is set to reduce opioid dependency, aligning with global efforts to combat opioid misuse.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Drug Volume: Production and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals.

5.4 Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients.

5.5 Innovation and R&D

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Pain Management Market by Types

8. Pain Management Market by Indication

9. Pain Management Market by Mode of Purchase

10. Pain Management Market by End-User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

