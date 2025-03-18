LockerMap Expands with Fleet Pricing and Mobile Apps to Help Truck Drivers Receive Personal Packages on the Road

Austin, TX, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LockerMap, the leading package pickup locator, has announced new fleet pricing and mobile apps designed to help truck drivers easily receive their personal online orders while on the road. LockerMap aggregates publicly accessible, secure package lockers, helping truck drivers and travelers find a convenient pickup location for their personal packages. With thousands of retail lockers and other pickup locations mapped, LockerMap is now offering fleet subscriptions at just $20 per driver per year, making it an affordable perk for trucking companies to provide their drivers. Individual drivers can also subscribe to LockerMap Plus for access to premium features designed to make finding pickup locations even easier.

“Truckers spend weeks or months on the road, and receiving personal packages isn’t as easy as it is for someone at home,” said Justin Capogna, founder of LockerMap. “Our new Fleet Pricing makes it simple for companies to give their drivers easy access to pickup locations nationwide, with zero management required. And for individual drivers, LockerMap Plus provides powerful tools to find the most convenient pickup spots along their routes.”

Drivers Experiencing Real Benefits on the Road

"As a professional driver, finding package lockers along my route was nearly impossible before LockerMap. This application has completely solved that challenge for me," said Chris K., independent owner-operator.

"LockerMap has allowed me to discover convenient pickup locations along my regular routes. It's significantly improved my quality of life on the road," said Shannon B., long-haul driver.

Fleet Pricing: Hassle-Free for Companies, Game-Changing for Drivers

LockerMap’s Fleet Pricing is designed to be a low-cost, zero-maintenance benefit for trucking companies. Every driver enrolled through a fleet subscription receives full access to LockerMap Plus, ensuring they can take advantage of premium features like truck stop filtering and route-based searching. Fleets receive a custom signup link for drivers to join, and there’s no need to manage seats or subscriptions, just a simple, flat-rate cost per driver with bulk discounts available.

For truck drivers, LockerMap makes picking up personal packages significantly easier—reducing the frustration of rejected deliveries at truck stops, unnecessary detours, and wasted time searching for lockers.

Learn more at lockermap.com/fleet-pricing.

LockerMap Plus: Premium Features for Individual Drivers

LockerMap is free to use, allowing anyone to browse and locate pickup locations. For truck drivers and frequent travelers who need more advanced features, LockerMap Plus provides:

Truck stop filtering – Find pickup locations at truck stops nationwide.

Route-based searching – Easily locate package pickup points along your planned route.

More detailed location info – Get precise details on locker types and operating hours.

Drivers can upgrade to LockerMap Plus to access advanced search and filtering options, making it faster and easier to find the best pickup locations along their route.

New iOS & Android Apps Make Finding Pickup Locations Even Easier

LockerMap is available on web, iOS, and Android, ensuring drivers can access it anywhere. The new apps are available now in the App Store and Google Play and introduce truck stop filtering and route-based searching, helping drivers find the most convenient package pickup points without detouring off their route.

With over 20,000 pickup locations in the U.S., including 650+ at truck stops, LockerMap is the first and only tool built specifically to help truckers, RVers, and frequent travelers access convenient package pickup locations.

About LockerMap

LockerMap helps people find package pickup locations with ease, offering a powerful search tool for Amazon lockers, package pickup solutions, and more. Whether you're a trucker, RVer, traveler, or a shopper looking for a secure delivery option, LockerMap makes it easy to pick up packages safely and conveniently. Learn more at lockermap.com.

