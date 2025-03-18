R&D in GCC Market to Reach USD 49.38 Billion by 2032| Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid adoption of AI, cloud computing, and IoT solutions is fueling the growth of R&D in the GCC Market, driving innovation across industries

R&D in GCC Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the R&D in GCC Market size was valued at USD 11.17 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 49.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





R&D in GCC Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.17 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 49.38 billion CAGR CAGR of 16.34% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022

By Industry: IT & Software Development Leads, Pharma & Biotech Surges

The IT and software development segment dominated the market and accounted for 50.36% of revenue share, due to strong support from the government high digital transformation initiative. Combined with the evolution of cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity, this sector has been accelerated. The major IT players are creating innovation hubs in the region enhancing the research capabilities and working on tech-driven solutions.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as funding for medical research has grown alongside the demand for precision medicine. Additionally, the sector's growth is being exacerbated by government-driven plans to domesticate drug manufacturing and promote clinical trials.

By Technology: AI & ML Take the Lead, Cloud Computing Expands Rapidly

The AI and ML segment dominated the market and accounted for 52.3% of revenue share in 2023, As these technologies are spread across several industries in the GCC, including finance, healthcare, and automotive. With all of these technologies is augmenting automation, predictive analytics and process optimization to boost the productivity and efficiency. Thanks to continued investment into AI-powered solutions, this segment should continue to hold its own in the marketplace.

The cloud is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, GCC companies are embracing cloud-based services more than ever for scalability, data protection, and cost-efficiency. Even more, hybrid cloud models, which harness a mix of on-premises, private, and public clouds to carry out workloads, and edge computing are helping to drive further growth, with giant tech companies pouring cash into cloud infrastructure and data centers throughout the area.

R&D in GCC Market Segmentation:

By Industry

Information Technology (IT) and Software Development

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Manufacturing and Engineering

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Biotechnology Tools





By Region: Asia Pacific Dominates, North America Registers Fastest CAGR

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for 60% of revenue share in 2023, because of large technology investments, strong government programs, and a rapidly developing workforce. China, India, and Japan, for example, are well positioned to make substantial advancements in AI, biotech, and cloud computing, becoming sustainable markets globally.

North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, where major technology companies are increasing R&D expenditures, innovation programs are being supported by government, and academic-industry links are strong. In this region, the growth rate is rapid due to the presence of the leading AI and biotech companies in the U.S. and Canada.

Recent Developments in the R&D in GCC Market for 2024

In April 2024, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion investment in Abu Dhabi's G42 to accelerate AI development and global expansion.

In September 2024, Microsoft expanded its Global Engineering Development Center to Abu Dhabi, establishing one of its first engineering centers in the Arab world.

