Notice to annual general meeting in Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 4 - 2025

Copenhagen – 18 March 2025 – Agillic A/S

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Agillic A/S of the annual general meeting scheduled for 3 April 2025 at 14:30 (CET).

The general meeting is held at the company’s address at Masnedøgade 22, 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen.

Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO

+45 24 88 24 24

Christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.





