Notice to annual general meeting in Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 4 - 2025

Copenhagen – 18 March 2025 – Agillic A/S

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Agillic A/S of the annual general meeting scheduled for 3 April 2025 at 14:30 (CET). 

The general meeting is held at the company’s address at Masnedøgade 22, 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen.

Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the annual general meeting. 

For further information, please contact:
Christian Samsø, CEO
+45 24 88 24 24
Christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital
Pernille Friis Andersen

About Agillic A/S
Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.


Attachments

Blanket til bestilling af adgangskort - Form for ordering of admission card Appendix 1 - Bestyrelseskandidater - Board candidates Fuldmagts- og brevstemmeblanket - proxy and postal vote form Indkaldelse til ordinaer generalforsamling - notice to ordinary general meeting