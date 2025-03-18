Notice to annual general meeting in Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 4 - 2025
Copenhagen – 18 March 2025 – Agillic A/S
Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Agillic A/S of the annual general meeting scheduled for 3 April 2025 at 14:30 (CET).
The general meeting is held at the company’s address at Masnedøgade 22, 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen.
Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the annual general meeting.
For further information, please contact:
Christian Samsø, CEO
+45 24 88 24 24
Christian.samsoe@agillic.com
Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital
Pernille Friis Andersen
About Agillic A/S
Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.
Attachments
- Blanket til bestilling af adgangskort - Form for ordering of admission card
- Appendix 1 - Bestyrelseskandidater - Board candidates
- Fuldmagts- og brevstemmeblanket - proxy and postal vote form
- Indkaldelse til ordinaer generalforsamling - notice to ordinary general meeting