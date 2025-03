In 2024, consolidated turnover (excluding audit) of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB group amounts to 307,6 million EUR that, if to be compared with the year 2023, has increased by 10,66 %.

Net profit (as without audit) of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB group in the year 2024, makes 8,87 % of the turnover.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal

E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt