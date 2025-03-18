Registration Now Open: Efficient Batch Record Design and Review Certificate Course - Paving the Way for Enhanced Efficiency in Regulatory Compliance (ONLINE EVENT: May 7-8, 2025 & ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Efficient Batch Record Design and Review Certificate Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This online training is designed for professionals in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, and other life science industries. This Education Course is designed for all persons in Production and Quality Units who deal with the design and review of batch documentation in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and API production. It is also addressed to Qualified Persons who want to improve their system of the batch record review.

Regulatory Agencies require firms to have written procedures in place to document production and process controls, better known as batch records. Additionally, there must be written procedures for a batch record review process to demonstrate compliance. A strong batch record review system is essential to properly document all critical and operational process parameters that go along with the production and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, etc.

Several examples and case studies of best practices will be demonstrated to emphasize how an effective batch record review is conducted based on current quality/regulatory requirements.

In this accredited training, we will identify and discuss Master Batch Records (MBR), regulatory requirements, and key steps for issuance, batch record review, reconciliation, and final QA disposition.

It will be especially valuable to the personnel and management, including senior management, in these areas:

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

Facilities

Manufacturing

Validation Professions in GMPs and Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

Regulatory Requirements applying to Batch Record Review, Pharmaceutical Documentation & the Quality System

Global regulations and expectations

Regulations Update and Latest Developments in Industry

How documentation fits into the Quality System of recommendations and regulations

Important data for Quality Assurance

Risk Assessment and Continuous Improvement

The Design of the Master Batch Documentation

Is there a need for re-design?

Important aspects to consider

How to gain efficiency

Efficiency in Batch Record Review

Layout and handling

How to reduce review time: examples

How to handle and document deviations

How to present review results to the QP

Balanced Score Card

KPIs

Risk Assessment/ Management Applications within the Batch Record Process

How the risk lifecycle links with the BRR stages:

Risks associated with paper and electronic records

Risks associated with people checking documentation

Relative risk factors

Risks associated with the process

Risks for QP 'discretion'

Quality Risk Management

Impact the effectiveness of deviations, OOS and

Change Controls

Improvement of root cause investigations

Using QRM to perform a SWOT analysis

What does a good risk assessment look like?

QA Oversight on EBR validation activities

Validation Life Cycle

Qualification activities

Maintenance

Training

