Understanding International Data Transfers and the New International Data Transfer Agreement Training Course: Key Issues and How to Navigate the Complicated Rules (ONLINE EVENT: May 13, 2025)

Are you fully up to speed with the New International Data Transfer Agreement and it's implications for your business?

International data transfers is a complicated area of the law and transferring personal data from one jurisdiction to another is often fraught with regulatory danger. This session explains what the issues are and how to navigate safely through the complicated rules.

Benefits of attending

Certification:

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Company secretaries

Board members

HR professionals

Marketing professionals

Anyone who uses or possesses personal data

Key Topics Covered:

Territoriality and extra-territoriality

Adequacy

Other permitted methods

Schrems II and consequential issues

The (new) EU SCCs

The ICO International Data Transfer Agreement (and EU addendum)

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie. Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law.

He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies. His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues. He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques).

Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.



