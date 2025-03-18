Understanding the Implications of the European Union's New Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence (CSDD) Training Course: An Opportunity to Review and Improve Current Working Practices

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding the Implications of the New Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence (CSDD) Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In December 2023, the European Union adopted a Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence (CSDD). The aim of the Directive is through regulation to create an environment in which companies operating in the European Union 'foster sustainable and responsible corporate behaviour and to anchor human rights and environmental considerations in companies' operations and corporate governance'.

These new rules will ensure that businesses address the adverse social and environmental impacts of their actions, including in the full length of their value (supply, processing, distribution and sale or recycling) chains both inside and outside of Europe. This Directive is one of the most comprehensive and forward-looking examples of legislation in this area and will be enforced at the EU Member state level. Although the UK is no longer an EU member state the nature of the Directive means it is still applicable to companies from the UK and outside of the EU.

The measures bring improved protection of Human Rights, greater transparency, a healthier environment for present and future generations which aims to increase trust in businesses.

Whilst the scope of this Directive is focused primarily on larger organisations that will be required to integrate policies and risk management systems in these areas into their business; they will also need to have a process for the identification, mitigation and remediation of these actions for their main operations, subsidiaries and business partners which effectively creates a compliance need for all smaller suppliers worldwide that intend to trade with 'in-scope' organisations.

The European Union are still confirming some of the finer details of the implementation and have given 2 to 3 years (depending on where your organisation fits in scope) for organisations to comply.

Whilst this may sound like a long time, the interconnectivity of organisations within the value chain, the global nature of such business and the systems that need to be implemented mean that organisations should approach this with a degree of urgency.

This training course has been developed with this in mind. It will give you the knowledge and the tools you need to understand the implications of this Directive to your organisation and the preparations that you need to undertake to be ready and compliant with this prior to the date when it comes into force. In doing so you will become a valued and trusted adviser within your business in this important area of Sustainability.

Whilst this Directive is a need for compliance, it is also an opportunity to review and improve current working practices, to promote a positive reputation and gain a competitive advantage.

Why you should attend

Attending this course will enable you to:

Get to grips with the context, scope, and expectations of the Act and its implications on your organisation

with the context, scope, and expectations of the Act and its implications on your organisation Understand who to involve and how to build a plan to achieve compliance with CSDD and how to overcome common challenges and become more effective

who to involve and how to build a plan to achieve compliance with CSDD and how to overcome common challenges and become more effective Learn how you can build relationships with key stakeholders to influence compliance

you can build relationships with key stakeholders to influence compliance Examine the benefits of corporate governance best practice and the adaptations needed to understand how this could work in your organisation

the benefits of corporate governance best practice and the adaptations needed to understand how this could work in your organisation Clarify how to make the most of your experience and qualifications

how to make the most of your experience and qualifications Discover and maximise your USP and see how you can add value in this prominent and developing area

and maximise your USP and see how you can add value in this prominent and developing area Learn what you need to do to maximise your impact and develop your role

Certifications:

CPD : 3 hours for your records

: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course will be of benefit to all those who have responsibility for sustainability within their business, including:

Business leaders and Directors

C-Suite leaders

Risk management professionals

Commercial and procurement professionals

Governance professionals

Company secretaries

Legal and compliance professionals

People and human resource leaders

Key Topics Covered:

The drivers and context for the Corporate Sustainability Directive

The scope and expectations of the Act and its implications for organisations within and outside of the European Union

Implications for Third-Party value chain compliance

Steps to compliance - governance frameworks

Steps to compliance - risk management, stakeholder engagement

Timelines and planning

Speakers:



Russell Shackleton



Russell Shackleton, CIA, CFE, MBA, FRSA, is a risk management and corporate governance expert consultant and trainer. He is an experienced advisor to Boards and sub-committees, and a tutor on the Financial Times Non-Executive Director programme.



He is an accomplished change agent and strategic thinker, as well as a civil and commercial mediator. He has an Executive MBA from Henley Business School and is a governance specialist with the FT Non-Executive Director Diploma.



Russell applies his operational experience allied with strategic thinking, exemplary leadership and team working skills to help businesses bring a structured change that is pragmatic, sustainable, and meets the needs and cultural fit of their organisation. He is passionate about empowering groups to achieve more than their component parts through effective stakeholder engagement and collaboration.



He has worked with many industries across the world, including manufacturing, FMCG, retail, automotive, supply chain logistics, food production/services, construction, textiles, engineering, infrastructure, energy, warehousing, transport, and charities.



Now based in the UK, he continues to serve organisations with an international footprint, culture or supply chain, both as an consultant / trainer or a Non-Executive Director and maintain those connections and knowledge. He speaks English and French.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqbx1p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.