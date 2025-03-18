Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ingevity, Haycarb, Norit, Carbotech and more

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activated Carbon: Types and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Activated Carbon Market was valued at USD 6.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.30%.
Activated carbon is a key material for addressing environmental challenges. Its ability to remove pollutants from air, water and industrial emissions makes it essential for sustainable development and compliance with environmental regulations. Growing legislation related to restoring and protecting the environment is a key proponent of demand for activated carbon. It is used extensively in an array of applications that work toward a cleaner environment. A major advantage of activated carbon is that it can be regenerated so that the adsorbed components can be desorbed from the activated carbon, yielding fresh activated carbon that can be reused. In addition, the demand for activated carbon is also being driven by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's stage 1 and stage 2 Disinfectants and Disinfection Byproducts Rule, which limits the amount of chemicals that can be present in drinking water.
The industrial sector significantly contributes to global mercury emissions, with coal-fired power stations, non-ferrous metal smelting and refining, waste incineration and cement kilns being the most significant sources. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS), part of the Clean Air Act, have established limits on the levels of mercury and other pollutants these power plants are permitted to release. In this case, activated carbon injection is a successful strategy for reducing mercury emissions. Activated carbon is gaining popularity in the automotive sector to lower hydrocarbon emissions. Industry employs activated carbon canisters in automobile air filters to capture volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pollutants and odor.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed market analysis of activated carbon types and global markets to reflect the latest data and trends. The global activated carbon market determines segments by type [powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon and others (extruded/pellet-shaped, biochar, surface treated)], feedstock material [wood and coal, coconut shell and others (peat, sawdust)], application [water treatment, air purification, food processing, mercury removal, medical and pharmaceutical, mining and others (natural gas purification, chemical treatment, electronics)] and region [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (South America and Middle East and Africa (MEA)]. The base year for this study is 2023 and the estimates and forecast outlook are for 2024 through 2029.
Market estimates are in volume (Kilo tons) and value in U.S. dollars (millions). Product prices were obtained using actual quotes provided by leading worldwide suppliers. Forecast growth rates are based on expected capacity additions across the industry, feedback received from key industry players, revenue reported by major companies and anticipated regulatory updates. The market size includes the revenue activated carbon-producing companies generate by incorporating industrial-scale technologies.
The report includes:
- 72 data tables and 55 additional tables
- In-depth analyses of the global market trends for activated carbon, with historic revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size and growth forecasts of the global market both in revenue and volume terms, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, feedstock material, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry
- A look at the upcoming technologies in activated carbon currently being used or with future commercial potential
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Company profiles, including Kuraray Co. Ltd., Jacobi Carbons Group, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ingevity, and Haycarb PLC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|159
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$10.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Technology Background
- Pyrolysis
- Physical Activation
- Chemical Activation
- Biological Modification
- Impregnation Techniques
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Key Regulators in the Activated Carbon Industry
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Soaring Demand of Clean Water in Response to Global Population
- Climate Change Affecting Freshwater Sources
- Growing Adoption in the Medical and Pharmaceutical Sector
- Rising Demand for Air Purification
- Stringent Regulations
- Market Restraints
- Threat from Alternative Technologies
- High Production Costs
- Market Opportunities
- Reactivated Carbon to Provide Profitable Opportunities
- Increasing Use in Energy Storage and Emerging Technologies
- Expanding Applications in Gold Recovery
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Recent Innovations in the Activated Carbon Industry
- Incorporation of Nanotechnology into Activated Carbon
- Activated Carbon-based Composite Materials
- Acid Washed Activated Carbon
- Lignin-based Activated Carbon
- Emerging Technologies
- Microwave-assisted Activation
- Plasma Activation
- Hydrothermal Activation
- Electrochemical Activation
- Supercritical Fluid Activation
- Photothermal Activation and Flash Carbonization of Activated Carbon
- Ionic Liquid Activation
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Feedstock Material
- Wood and Coal
- Coconut Shell
- Others
- Market Analysis by Type
- Powdered Activated Carbon
- Granular Activated Carbon
- Others
- Market Analysis by Application
- Water Treatment
- Air Purification
- Food Processing
- Mercury Removal
- Medical and Pharmaceutical
- Mining
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Top Players Ranking Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Activated Carbon Market: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in the Activated Carbon Industry
- Sustainability Trends in Activated Carbon Industry
- Sources of Raw Materials
- Energy Efficiency
- Carbon Emissions
- Recycling and Reuse
- ESG Practices in the Activated Carbon Industry
- Current Status of ESG in the Activated Carbon Market
- ESG Score Analysis
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
Company Profiles
- Activated Carbon Technologies
- Albemarle Corp.
- Asbury Carbons
- BASF
- Boyce Carbon
- Carbon Activated Corp.
- Carbotech
- CPL/Puragen Activated Carbons
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Haycarb
- Iluka Resources Ltd.
- Ingevity
- Jacobi Carbons Group
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Kureha Corp.
- Norit
- Silcarbon Aktivkohle
