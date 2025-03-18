Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ingevity, Haycarb, Norit, Carbotech and more

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activated Carbon: Types and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Activated Carbon Market was valued at USD 6.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.30%.

Activated carbon is a key material for addressing environmental challenges. Its ability to remove pollutants from air, water and industrial emissions makes it essential for sustainable development and compliance with environmental regulations. Growing legislation related to restoring and protecting the environment is a key proponent of demand for activated carbon. It is used extensively in an array of applications that work toward a cleaner environment. A major advantage of activated carbon is that it can be regenerated so that the adsorbed components can be desorbed from the activated carbon, yielding fresh activated carbon that can be reused. In addition, the demand for activated carbon is also being driven by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's stage 1 and stage 2 Disinfectants and Disinfection Byproducts Rule, which limits the amount of chemicals that can be present in drinking water.



The industrial sector significantly contributes to global mercury emissions, with coal-fired power stations, non-ferrous metal smelting and refining, waste incineration and cement kilns being the most significant sources. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS), part of the Clean Air Act, have established limits on the levels of mercury and other pollutants these power plants are permitted to release. In this case, activated carbon injection is a successful strategy for reducing mercury emissions. Activated carbon is gaining popularity in the automotive sector to lower hydrocarbon emissions. Industry employs activated carbon canisters in automobile air filters to capture volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pollutants and odor.



Report Scope



This report provides a detailed market analysis of activated carbon types and global markets to reflect the latest data and trends. The global activated carbon market determines segments by type [powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon and others (extruded/pellet-shaped, biochar, surface treated)], feedstock material [wood and coal, coconut shell and others (peat, sawdust)], application [water treatment, air purification, food processing, mercury removal, medical and pharmaceutical, mining and others (natural gas purification, chemical treatment, electronics)] and region [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (South America and Middle East and Africa (MEA)]. The base year for this study is 2023 and the estimates and forecast outlook are for 2024 through 2029.



Market estimates are in volume (Kilo tons) and value in U.S. dollars (millions). Product prices were obtained using actual quotes provided by leading worldwide suppliers. Forecast growth rates are based on expected capacity additions across the industry, feedback received from key industry players, revenue reported by major companies and anticipated regulatory updates. The market size includes the revenue activated carbon-producing companies generate by incorporating industrial-scale technologies.



The report includes:

72 data tables and 55 additional tables

In-depth analyses of the global market trends for activated carbon, with historic revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and growth forecasts of the global market both in revenue and volume terms, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, feedstock material, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry

A look at the upcoming technologies in activated carbon currently being used or with future commercial potential

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles, including Kuraray Co. Ltd., Jacobi Carbons Group, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ingevity, and Haycarb PLC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Technology Background

Pyrolysis

Physical Activation

Chemical Activation

Biological Modification

Impregnation Techniques

Supply Chain Analysis

Key Regulators in the Activated Carbon Industry

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Soaring Demand of Clean Water in Response to Global Population Climate Change Affecting Freshwater Sources Growing Adoption in the Medical and Pharmaceutical Sector Rising Demand for Air Purification Stringent Regulations

Market Restraints Threat from Alternative Technologies High Production Costs

Market Opportunities Reactivated Carbon to Provide Profitable Opportunities Increasing Use in Energy Storage and Emerging Technologies Expanding Applications in Gold Recovery



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Recent Innovations in the Activated Carbon Industry

Incorporation of Nanotechnology into Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon-based Composite Materials

Acid Washed Activated Carbon

Lignin-based Activated Carbon

Emerging Technologies

Microwave-assisted Activation

Plasma Activation

Hydrothermal Activation

Electrochemical Activation

Supercritical Fluid Activation

Photothermal Activation and Flash Carbonization of Activated Carbon

Ionic Liquid Activation

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Feedstock Material Wood and Coal Coconut Shell Others Market Analysis by Type Powdered Activated Carbon Granular Activated Carbon Others

Market Analysis by Application Water Treatment Air Purification Food Processing Mercury Removal Medical and Pharmaceutical Mining Other Applications

Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Top Players Ranking Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Activated Carbon Market: An ESG Perspective

Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in the Activated Carbon Industry

Sustainability Trends in Activated Carbon Industry

Sources of Raw Materials

Energy Efficiency

Carbon Emissions

Recycling and Reuse

ESG Practices in the Activated Carbon Industry

Current Status of ESG in the Activated Carbon Market

ESG Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Company Profiles

Activated Carbon Technologies

Albemarle Corp.

Asbury Carbons

BASF

Boyce Carbon

Carbon Activated Corp.

Carbotech

CPL/Puragen Activated Carbons

Evoqua Water Technologies

Haycarb

Iluka Resources Ltd.

Ingevity

Jacobi Carbons Group

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corp.

Norit

Silcarbon Aktivkohle

