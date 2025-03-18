Sandoz signs landmark supply and manufacturing agreement

Sandoz signs 10-year agreement with partner Delpharm, a global pharmaceutical developer and contract manufacturer

Agreement will secure a reliable supply of affordable, quality sterile injectables made in Canada

With this decision, Sandoz solidifies its position as the #1 supplier of sterile injectables to Canadian hospitals

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandoz Canada, the leader in generic and biosimilar medicines in Canada, has signed a 10-year, long-term supply agreement with its partner Delpharm, a global pharmaceutical developer and contract manufacturer. This partnership, along with financial backing from the Government of Canada, will allow Delpharm to carry out its modernization plan for its Boucherville plant.





Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada, said: “Almost every minor or major surgery in the country is performed with at least one Sandoz medicine that is manufactured in Boucherville. This is how we are continuing our Purpose of pioneering access for Canadian patients.”

After Delpharm bought the Boucherville plant in 2022, Sandoz signed an exclusive partnership with the company to maintain its supply of sterile injectables for Canadian hospitals.

The Boucherville plant is considered to be essential to the Canadian hospital network as it produces an essential range of molecules used in various surgical procedures and intensive care units. In addition, the site is responsible for producing 20 of Canada’s top 100 molecules, and has the country’s largest manufacturing capacity for injectable narcotics.

The project mainly involves renewing and refurbishing production equipment and the laboratory to create a state-of-the-art plant. Over the next few years, the plan will be carried out in several phases so as not to compromise supply. This modernization will not only ensure continuity in meeting the highest quality standards, but also maintain cutting-edge local production of sterile injectables commercialized by Sandoz Canada.

About Sandoz Canada

As a Canadian leader in off-patent medicines, Sandoz Canada has a product portfolio that includes over 700 generics and biosimilars spanning multiple therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, immunology and oncology. In 2024, 56 million Sandoz prescriptions were issued in Canada (source: IQVIA Compuscript TRx). Sandoz Canada employs 300 people across the country and at its head office in Boucherville, Quebec. It is a trusted partner for pharmacists, physicians and hospitals for quality medicine and outstanding customer service and is committed to ensuring a reliable supply. For more information about Sandoz Canada, visit www.sandoz.ca.

About Sandoz AG

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: Pioneering access for patients. 20,000 people of more than 100 nationalities work together to bring Sandoz medicines to some 800 million patients worldwide, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of more than 1,500 products addresses diseases from common colds to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to the year 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world’s first oral penicillin in 1951, and the world’s first biosimilar in 2006. In 2022, Sandoz sales achieved USD 9.6 billion.

