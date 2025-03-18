Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Strategic Research Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2030 - Emerging Markets and Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) was valued at US$7.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the field of PAH treatment is driven by several key factors. Advancements in diagnostic technologies like non-invasive imaging (echocardiograms, MRI, and CT scans) facilitate earlier and more accurate diagnoses, which is crucial for effective intervention. Increased awareness and screening practices among healthcare providers and patients lead to earlier detection and treatment initiation. Personalized medicine approaches, including genetic testing and biomarkers, enable more tailored and effective treatments, enhancing patient adherence and outcomes.

The integration of digital health tools such as mobile health apps and wearable devices helps patients manage their condition more effectively by monitoring health in real-time and providing data to refine treatment plans. Expanded access to treatment through improved healthcare infrastructure and policy initiatives, along with collaborations between research institutions and pharmaceutical companies, accelerates the development of new therapies. Lastly, patient advocacy and community support play vital roles in educating patients and influencing policy, thereby increasing demand for advanced treatments and better care standards. These factors collectively enhance the understanding, management, and treatment of PAH, reflecting an integrated approach that combines technological, social, and economic dimensions.



The pathology of PAH includes significant remodeling of the pulmonary arteries, characterized by thickening of the vessel walls and accumulation of abnormal cells under the endothelium. This leads to narrowed vascular beds and occluded vessels, escalating pulmonary vascular resistance and culminating in right heart failure. Genetic research has identified mutations in genes like BMPR2, CAV1, and KCNK3 as critical contributors to PAH, enhancing our understanding and highlighting potential therapeutic targets.

Biomarkers such as BNP/NT-proBNP and emerging ones like survivin and TET2 provide valuable insights into disease severity, progression, and treatment response. Treatment strategies have evolved to target specific molecular pathways involved in PAH, including prostacyclin analogs, endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs), phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors, and soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators, each addressing different aspects of the disease from vasodilation and anti-inflammatory actions to vascular remodeling.



Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) remains a formidable challenge in cardiology, characterized by its progressive nature and high mortality rate. This severe condition affects the pulmonary vasculature, leading to increased pulmonary artery pressure, right ventricular failure, and potentially death. PAH is marked by pulmonary vasoconstriction and progressive occlusion of the distal pulmonary arteries.

The pathogenesis involves multiple factors including endothelial dysfunction, chronic inflammation, smooth muscle cell proliferation, and pulmonary vascular remodeling. The disease's complexity is further compounded by various etiologies such as hypoxia, tobacco exposure, genetic mutations, and developmental abnormalities. These factors necessitate a multifaceted approach to management, encompassing a deep understanding of the disease's underlying mechanisms and classifications as delineated by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Respiratory Society (ERS).



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of players such as Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Lung Biotechnology PBC, Pfizer Inc.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs segment, which is expected to reach US$4.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $2.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Drug Class (Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), SGC Stimulators, PDE-5 Inhibitors)

Type (Branded, Generics)

Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous / Subcutaneous, Inhalational)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



Some of the 23 companies featured in this Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market report include:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bayer AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Lung Biotechnology PBC

Pfizer Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation

