South Africa Data Center Portfolio 2025: Major Investors Drive South Africa's Data Center Boom - Teraco, Equinix, Vodacom & More

Johannesburg dominates the upcoming data center market in South Africa, with almost 75% of the total power capacity. Around $1.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in South Africa by 2026.
Almost 170 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025. The existing data center capacity in South Africa is almost 300 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 200 MW.
This database product covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 53 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 10 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (53 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (10 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this South Africa data center database include:
- Africa Data Centres
- Business Connexion
- CipherWave
- Digital Parks Africa
- Equinix
- Internet Solutions ZA
- MTN
- NTT & Dimesnsion Data
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Paratus
- Teraco (Digital Realty)
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vodacom Business
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
