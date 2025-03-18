Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market 2025-2030, with Profiles of Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, GE HealthCare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eisai, Pfizer, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers & more

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Primary, Secondary), Product, Diagnosis (MRI, CT, PET-CT), Therapeutics, End Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.3%. The market is expected to pose lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidence of various brain cancers, particularly glioblastoma, coupled with the rising geriatric population.



Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the health sector, which are modernizing diagnostic imaging and radiology services, are supporting the expansion of this industry. Emerging technologies like Sodium Magnetic Resonance Imaging(23Na MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), and Chemical Exchange Saturation Transfer (CEST) are used to detect the response of brain tumors in multicenter clinical trial settings. In addition, these technologies are helpful in quantitatively imaging tumor response to therapies, thereby promoting their use during treatment.



These technologies have the potential to extend MRI beyond anatomical imaging by providing information on physiology and cellular metabolism, thereby increasing the efficiency of diagnosis. Hence, the market is expected to witness productive growth over the forecast period.



Moreover, ongoing research in molecular diagnostics to understand cell biology at the cellular level of malignancy and identification of gene mutations associated with malignancy is anticipated to significantly contribute toward the growth of the industry.



On the other hand, the high cost of diagnosing brain tumors, which ranges from USD 450 to 12,200, is likely to hinder the growth of the global brain tumor diagnosis market.



Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

Advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies have significantly enhanced the capabilities within the market

The primary segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 62.7% in 2024

Stains & varnishes led the market and accounted for a share of 25.7% in 2024

CT scan dominated the market with a revenue share of 25.8% in 2024

Surgery held the largest market share of 35.6% in 2024

Oncology treatment centers held the largest market share of 48.5% in 2024

North America brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 41.9% in 2024

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

GE HealthCare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Eisai

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

