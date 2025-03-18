Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market 2025-2030, with Profiles of Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, GE HealthCare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eisai, Pfizer, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers & more

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Primary, Secondary), Product, Diagnosis (MRI, CT, PET-CT), Therapeutics, End Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.3%. The market is expected to pose lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidence of various brain cancers, particularly glioblastoma, coupled with the rising geriatric population.
Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the health sector, which are modernizing diagnostic imaging and radiology services, are supporting the expansion of this industry. Emerging technologies like Sodium Magnetic Resonance Imaging(23Na MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), and Chemical Exchange Saturation Transfer (CEST) are used to detect the response of brain tumors in multicenter clinical trial settings. In addition, these technologies are helpful in quantitatively imaging tumor response to therapies, thereby promoting their use during treatment.
These technologies have the potential to extend MRI beyond anatomical imaging by providing information on physiology and cellular metabolism, thereby increasing the efficiency of diagnosis. Hence, the market is expected to witness productive growth over the forecast period.
Moreover, ongoing research in molecular diagnostics to understand cell biology at the cellular level of malignancy and identification of gene mutations associated with malignancy is anticipated to significantly contribute toward the growth of the industry.
On the other hand, the high cost of diagnosing brain tumors, which ranges from USD 450 to 12,200, is likely to hinder the growth of the global brain tumor diagnosis market.
Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics Market Report Highlights
- Advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies have significantly enhanced the capabilities within the market
- The primary segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 62.7% in 2024
- CT scan dominated the market with a revenue share of 25.8% in 2024
- Surgery held the largest market share of 35.6% in 2024
- Oncology treatment centers held the largest market share of 48.5% in 2024
- North America brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 41.9% in 2024
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses.
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.
- Competition strategy and market share analysis.
- Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.
Why Should You Buy This Report?
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
- Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market: Type Business Analysis
4.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Type Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Primary
4.4.2. Meningioma
4.4.3. Gliomas
4.4.4. Astrocytomas
4.4.5. Pituitary Tumors
4.4.6. Others
4.5. Secondary
Chapter 5. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market: Product Business Analysis
5.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2. Product Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Stains & Varnishes
5.5. Shellacs
5.6. Lacquers
5.7. Others
Chapter 6. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market: Diagnosis Business Analysis
6.1. Diagnosis Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.2. Diagnosis Segment Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Diagnosis, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. MRI
6.5. CT Scan
6.6. Tissue Sampling
6.7. PET-CT scan
6.8. Cerebral Arteriogram
6.9. Lumbar Puncture
6.10. Molecular Testing
6.11. EEG
6.12. Others
Chapter 7. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market: Therapeutics Business Analysis
7.1. Therapeutics Market Share, 2024 & 2030
7.2. Therapeutics Segment Dashboard
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Therapeutics, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
7.4. Surgery
7.5. Radiation Therapy
7.6. Chemotherapy
7.7. Immunotherapy
7.8. Targeted Therapy
7.9. Others
Chapter 8. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market: End Use Business Analysis
8.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030
8.2. End Use Segment Dashboard
8.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
8.4. Hospitals
8.5. Oncology Treatment Centers
8.6. Others
Chapter 9. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
9.2. Regional Market Dashboard
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Participant Overview
10.2. Company Market Position Analysis
10.3. Company Categorization
10.4. Strategy Mapping
10.5. Company Profiles
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- GE HealthCare
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Eisai
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Pfizer
- Shimadzu
- Siemens Healthineers
