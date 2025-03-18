Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace & Defense Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Drone Swarms Highlight New Capabilities, Automation of Defense Systems Propels Growth

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace & Defense - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace & Defense was valued at US$35.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$51.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are revolutionizing aerospace and defense operations, reshaping the industry with enhanced precision, efficiency, and automation. AI algorithms are increasingly being deployed for mission-critical applications, such as autonomous flight systems, threat detection, and operational decision-making. In aerospace, AI-driven systems are optimizing air traffic management, enabling smoother operations, reducing delays, and enhancing overall safety. Autonomous aircraft and drones, powered by AI, are becoming essential for surveillance, reconnaissance, and cargo delivery missions, significantly reducing human risk and operational costs.



What's Driving the Growth of AI and Robotics in Aerospace & Defense?



The growth in the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace & Defense market is driven by several critical factors, reflecting the increasing reliance on these technologies for modernizing operations. The rising need for autonomous systems capable of performing high-risk tasks, such as surveillance and combat missions, is a significant growth driver. AI-powered decision support systems and real-time analytics are enhancing situational awareness, enabling faster and more accurate responses in critical scenarios. Additionally, the growing adoption of drones and robotic systems in logistics, surveillance, and disaster response is accelerating market expansion.



Consumer demand for sustainable and efficient aerospace solutions is pushing the industry to adopt AI technologies for optimizing fuel consumption and reducing emissions. In the defense sector, the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence in applications like threat detection, electronic warfare, and cyber defense is meeting the increasing demand for robust and adaptable systems. Moreover, governments worldwide are allocating substantial budgets to AI and robotics research to strengthen national security and technological superiority. These factors, coupled with continuous advancements in AI algorithms, robotics hardware, and sensor technologies, are fueling the steady growth of the market, establishing AI and robotics as essential components of the aerospace and defense ecosystem.



What Drives the Adoption of AI and Robotics in Aerospace & Defense?



The adoption of AI and robotics in aerospace and defense is being propelled by the need for greater operational efficiency, enhanced safety, and superior mission outcomes. In aerospace, the increasing complexity of air traffic management and the growing demand for sustainable aviation solutions are driving investments in AI-powered systems. AI algorithms are enabling predictive analytics that optimize fuel usage, route planning, and flight scheduling, contributing to both cost savings and environmental goals. Similarly, robotics is facilitating advanced manufacturing processes, such as additive manufacturing and automated assembly, ensuring precision and reducing production timelines.



In defense, the evolving nature of global threats is spurring the adoption of autonomous systems capable of responding to dynamic challenges in real time. AI-enhanced cybersecurity systems are protecting sensitive networks from sophisticated cyberattacks, a critical need in the digital age. Furthermore, the rising trend of collaborative robotics, or cobots, is transforming battlefield operations by providing support in logistics, reconnaissance, and combat situations. These advancements reflect the strategic importance of AI and robotics in achieving superior performance and maintaining a competitive edge in aerospace and defense.



How are AI and Robotics Enhancing Mission Resilience and Sustainability?



The integration of AI and robotics in aerospace and defense is playing a vital role in enhancing mission resilience and promoting sustainability. AI-powered systems are enabling predictive and condition-based maintenance for aircraft and defense equipment, ensuring uninterrupted operations and reducing resource wastage. These systems analyze vast amounts of operational data to identify potential issues, thereby minimizing unscheduled downtimes and extending the lifespan of critical assets. Robotics, too, is contributing to sustainability efforts by automating complex assembly tasks with precision, reducing material waste and energy consumption in manufacturing processes.



In terms of mission resilience, AI-driven platforms are improving real-time decision-making capabilities during high-pressure operations. For example, autonomous drones and robots equipped with AI are capable of operating in hazardous environments, ensuring mission success while minimizing human exposure to danger. AI algorithms are also being used for mission simulation and training, allowing personnel to rehearse complex scenarios in virtual environments. These technologies are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also aligning with the broader goals of sustainability and resilience in aerospace and defense.

