Trabajo24.ai Launches its Reward and Payment Token $T24

Baar, Switzerland, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trabajo24 , a now partially decentralized ecosystem for onsite freelance services, has launched the T24 token via a presale on GemPad . T24 is a reward token introducing a unique solution that combines real-world services with decentralized validation for onsite freelance work. The ongoing token presale has already reached its softcap at 24,000 POL, with over three weeks left until the event ends. This is a remarkable achievement for the development team that has been working hard on the T24 token and on several groundbreaking features that will enhance the platform’s viability.

.

Trabajo24 is the first escrow-based, digital platform to deliver freelancer onsite services in South America and the United States. The platform differs greatly from long-established brands in the freelancer industry, such as Fiverr and UpWork, which only provide remote freelancer services. Trabajo24 aims to become the go-to decentralized platform for onsite freelance services in LATAM and the US. Moreover, it plans to establish a strong position in Spain, where it faces local competition.

The T24 Token presale will provide the necessary liquidity to advance the project’s next development phases. Moreover, it will support the foundation of its entity Trabajo24 AG in Switzerland. The initiative is backed by a secured investment agreement contingent on demonstrating the project’s own liquidity to kick-start this investment.

The T24 token presale involves 352,800,000 T24 tokens (35.28% of the total 1,000,000,000 T24 supply), with the minimum/maximum purchase set at 10/42,000 POL. The softcap was reached at 24,000 POL and reached 43,209 POL as of Monday. The team set the hardcap at 240,000 POL. The event will end on March 31.

Interested buyers can secure their spot in the T24 ecosystem by passing the whitelist registration process, which is part of the T24 presale.



T24 is a strategic reward and payment token designed to power the future of the Trabajo24 community. As an integral part of the Trabajo24 ecosystem, T24 ensures secure, transparent, and efficient transactions in numerous economic sectors, including construction, gastronomy, healthcare, cleaning, tourism etc.

Companies and employers can acquire T24 tokens at the current presale conditions for future payments on the platform.

Trabajo24 will enable users to earn T24 token rewards by contributing actively to the platform. For example, they can gain these rewards for payment validation or tracked work hours via the platform's time-tracking system. This feature enhances the freelance experience while fostering the growth of a loyal community.

Trabajo24 has developed several innovative features that enhance the platform's utility. One such feature is the integration of Inswitch, a cloud-based banking-as-a-service platform that allows companies to offer their own banking systems. Inswitch has already been integrated within the platform, enabling Trabajo24 to offer cross-border payment solutions through a broad network of local payment providers, once the license is paid.

The platform will combine the Inswitch integration with community-based escrow validation to accelerate freelancer payouts. In fact, the team will aim for a fund release waiting time of 15-30 minutes after a successful job approval. This means freelancers will get significantly faster access to their funds, reducing the industry-standard waiting periods of 14-28 days after job approval.

The contracts between employers and freelancers will be stored on the blockchain for further validation after job approval, ensuring rewards for users who take up validator roles.

One of Trabajo24’s long-term plans is to offer an optional debit card to freelancers lacking access to traditional banking services. This prospected feature will support unbanked professionals in emerging markets to overcome local economic boundaries.

Looking beyond the digital world, Trabajo24 aims to give back by supporting real-world projects, such as developing a protected nature reserve on publicly or privately owned land in various territories. The project owner has already bought 10’000 square meters of land in Paraguay, next to a preservation area, for this purpose.

About Trabajo24

Trabajo24 is the first decentralized ecosystem that combines digital rewards, real-world freelance work, and innovative payment solutions. Its innovative community-driven approach seeks to bring faster, fairer, and more secure work experiences to the local services sector.

The team has already invested over $30,000 in the platform’s development and trademarks, with now numerous registered users. The project benefits from cutting-edge infrastructure and high-security standards, both of which are scalable with market demand. Moreover, Trabajo24 has an audited smart contract and a security reserve specifically dedicated to bug bounties.

The company is now taking requests for franchising partnerships in LATAM, the US, and Spain to drive future growth. Interested parties can contact them at franchise@trabajo24.io.

The T24 token presale on GemPad is up and running with only 11 days left.

