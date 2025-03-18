IncredibleBank to Open Second Branch in Cape Coral, Florida

Wausau, WI, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncredibleBank is excited to announce the opening of its second branch in Cape Coral, Florida. Following the successful launch of its first branch at 2512 Skyline Blvd. in February 2024, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, the new branch will be located at 2524 Liberty Park Drive. Although the official opening is set for early 2026, a temporary branch will be available next door at 2494 Liberty Park Drive to serve the community in the meantime.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our second IncredibleBank branch in Cape Coral, FL. The warm welcome we have received from this incredible community has been truly heartwarming. We feel honored to have found success here and are committed to continuing to serve and support the wonderful people of Cape Coral. Thank you for making us feel at home," said Todd Nagel, President & CEO of IncredibleBank.

IncredibleBank has quickly established itself as a trusted financial partner in Cape Coral, thanks to its dedication to providing an Incredible Customer ExperienceSM. The bank's commitment to the community has resonated deeply with residents, allowing it to thrive and grow in this vibrant area.

"IncredibleBank has found a perfect home in the Cape Coral community. Our commitment to delivering an Incredible Customer Experience has resonated deeply with the residents here, allowing us to thrive and grow. We are proud to be part of such a vibrant and welcoming community, and we look forward to continuing to build strong relationships and provide exceptional service," stated Sergio Nascimento, Market President of IncredibleBank.

As IncredibleBank prepares for its second branch opening, the team remains focused on enhancing its services and fostering relationships within the Cape Coral community. The bank looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and success in this beautiful part of Florida.

For more information about IncredibleBank, visit incrediblebank.com or contact their Customer Experience Center at 888-842-0221.

About IncredibleBank℠

Headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, IncredibleBank is a leading financial institution recognized for its innovative approach to banking. In 2024, IncredibleBank was honored with the prestigious Jack Henry Changemaker award, celebrating outstanding achievements in leveraging technology, services, and innovation. As one of the nation’s top motorcoach lenders and an SBA Preferred Lending Partner, IncredibleBank is committed to providing exceptional financial solutions to their customers. With locations across Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and Cape Coral, Florida, they promise an Incredible Customer ExperienceSM with every interaction. For more information, visit incrediblebank.com.