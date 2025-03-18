U.S. Natural Stone Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Southland Stone, Superior Granite and Marble, USA Marble, A&G Marble, Natural Stones USA, Polycor, Virginia Black Granite, Coldspring & more

Dublin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Natural Stone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Marble, Sandstone, Limestone, Granite, Travertine), End Use (Residential-New Construction), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Natural Stone Market was valued at USD 2.20 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.10%. The U.S. natural stone market is projected to witness steady expansion, driven by increasing applications in both residential and commercial construction. Granite, limestone, marble, and travertine continue to be integral to high-end architectural projects, offering durability and aesthetic appeal. With evolving consumer preferences, builders and designers are incorporating these materials into contemporary and traditional structures. The rising influence of biophilic design, which emphasizes natural elements in indoor spaces, is expected to further support demand for premium stone varieties across urban developments.



Public and private infrastructure spending is anticipated to create new opportunities for natural stone suppliers across the country. Government-backed projects, including transportation hubs, municipal buildings, and educational institutions, are projected to favor limestone and sandstone for their structural resilience and timeless appearance. According to the American Institute of Architects, spending on non-residential buildings is expected to grow by over 5% in 2024, reflecting strong momentum in urban development. This trend is likely to fuel demand for natural materials in large-scale construction initiatives, enhancing long-term market stability.



The residential remodeling segment is expected to remain a key growth driver, with homeowners investing in high-quality materials for kitchen countertops, flooring, and bathroom vanities. Granite and marble are projected to gain traction due to their strength and ability to enhance property value. According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University, annual home improvement expenditures in the U.S. are forecasted to surpass USD 450 billion in 2024, underlining the sector's robust outlook. As property owners seek durable and visually striking materials, the use of natural stone in renovations is anticipated to increase significantly.



Despite its growing demand, the natural stone industry faces competition from engineered stone alternatives, which offer cost-effective solutions with consistent patterns and finishes. Quartz and porcelain surfaces are anticipated to challenge the market share of granite and marble, particularly in price-sensitive segments. In addition, fluctuations in import tariffs and supply chain disruptions could impact the availability of select exotic stone varieties. However, increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of authentic, long-lasting materials is likely to offset some of these challenges, ensuring continued demand for premium natural stone products in high-end construction and remodeling projects.



U.S. Natural Stone Market Report Highlights

Based on application, commercial dominated the market with a market share of over 39% in 2024 due to the increasing demand for luxurious offices and rising spending from private companies in commercial construction sector

Florida is projected to remain fastest growing market from 2025 to 2030. Florida's booming real estate sector, driven by population growth and luxury coastal developments, is anticipated to fuel demand for premium natural stone in high-end residential and commercial projects.

The U.S. natural stone industry remains highly fragmented, with imports playing a crucial role in material sourcing. According to UN Comtrade data, the country imported approximately USD 99 million worth of marble from various international suppliers in 2024.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Manufacturing & Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Natural Stone Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Natural Stone Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Marble

4.3. Limestone

4.4. Sandstone

4.5. Granite

4.6. Travertine

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Natural Stone Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Natural Stone Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Residential - New Construction

5.3. Residential - Remodeling

5.4. Commercial

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Natural Stone Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. U.S.

6.2.4. New York

6.2.5. Florida

6.2.6. Illinois



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Ranking

7.4. Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Vendor Landscape

7.6. List of Prospective End Users

7.7. Strategy Mapping

7.8. Company Profiles

Southland Stone USA, Inc.

Superior Granite and Marble

USA Marble LLC

A&G Marble Inc

Levantina y Asociados de Minerales

Natural Stones USA

Polycor Inc.

Virginia Black Granite

New Mexico Travertine

Coldspring

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pih6nl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.