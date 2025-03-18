CSL Recognized as One of Montreal's Top Employers for Seventh Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in responsible marine transportation, is excited to announce it has been named one of Montreal’s Top Employers for the seventh year in a row. This achievement follows CSL’s earlier acknowledgment as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for the fourth year running, underscoring CSL’s ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and fostering employee growth and satisfaction.

“We owe this recognition to the dedication and hard work of every CSLer,” said Stéphanie Aubourg, Chief Human Resources Officer at CSL. “Our success is built on a culture of diversity and collaboration, where employees at all levels are empowered and supported to reach their full potential. We value the unique perspectives that each team member brings, and it’s their commitment that drives us forward.”

CSL fosters an inclusive and dynamic workplace with a focus on employee well-being, offering flexible work arrangements, comprehensive health programs, and professional development and training opportunities. The company’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement further strengthens employees’ sense of purpose and pride in their work.

“If you’re looking for a challenging, innovative environment where you can make a real impact, CSL is the place for you,” added Aubourg. “We offer exciting projects and global opportunities for individuals ready to contribute to the future of marine transportation.”

Montreal’s Top Employers is an annual competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., recognizing companies in the Montreal area that stand out among their industry peers by providing exceptional workplaces.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

Media Contact:

Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications

514-653-8854| brigitte.hebert@cslships.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d721e48f-2396-4d7e-999b-19c4d4be8289