INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against The Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBBK). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts regarding Bancorp’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Bancorp had underrepresented the significant risk of default or loss on its REBL loan portfolio; (2) Bancorp’s current expected credit loss methodology was insufficient to account for the provision and/or allowance of credit losses; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Bancorp was reasonably likely to increase its provision for credit losses; (4) there was material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (5) its financial statements had not been approved by its independent auditor; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.

