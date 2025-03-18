Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Orthofix Medical Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

A federal securities lawsuit alleges that Orthofix Medical insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose material information regarding the conduct of the management team. The lawsuit claims that Orthofix's management team engaged in conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the company’s stated values and culture.

If you currently own OFIX and purchased prior to October 11, 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

