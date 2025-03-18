WANG & LEE GROUP, INC., LINKO, AND HK GOLDEN, INC. LAUNCH STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO REVOLUTIONIZE MEDIA MONETIZATION IN SUSTAINABLE SMART HOMES

Exclusive collaboration rewards users with blockchain tokens for ad engagement, amplifying ESG impact and consumer value

Hong Kong, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wang & Lee Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS), today announced a landmark partnership with HK Golden, Inc. (“HKGolden”), a leading media and entertainment conglomerate, to integrate exclusive ad-driven content into Linko Smart Technology Limited’s (“Linko”) AI-powered smart home devices. This tripartite Partnership establishes HKGolden as the exclusive media content collaborator for Wang & Lee and Linko, enabling users to earn blockchain tokens based on “air-time” engagement with ads and entertainment. The collaboration cements Wang & Lee’s ESG ecosystem as a pioneer in merging sustainability, technology, and consumer rewards.

Key Highlights of the Strategic Alliance

1. Tokenized Ad Engagement:

Users of Linko’s AI smart home devices (e.g., smart displays, voice assistants) will earn W&L-issued blockchain tokens for every minute spent interacting with HKGolden’s ads or sponsored content. Tokens are redeemable for device upgrades, premium subscriptions, or cash via exchanges, directly through Linko’s ecosystem

2. Exclusive Media Content Integration:

HKGolden will curate tailored advertising and entertainment content for Linko’s devices, leveraging AI to align ads with users’ preferences. W&L’s blockchain ledger ensures transparent tracking of air-time and token distribution.

3. ESG-Driven Synergy:

A portion of ad revenue will fund W&L’s solar crypto-mines, directly linking user engagement to renewable energy growth. This closed-loop system advances global decarbonization goals while rewarding sustainable behaviour.

Leadership Commentary

Mr. Ho Pui Lung, CEO of Wang & Lee Group, Inc.:

“With HKGolden joining our ecosystem, we’re transforming passive ad consumption into active participation in the green economy. Every minute a user spends engaging with content now fuels both personal rewards and planetary sustainability—a win-win for shareholders and stakeholders alike.”

Mr. Tsang Heung Chu, representative of Linko Smart Technology Limited:

“HKGolden’s expertise in media curation supercharges the value of our devices. Users no longer just optimize energy—they unlock financial benefits through content they love, all while supporting ESG innovation.”

Mr. Sam Yuen, representative of HK Golden, Inc.:

“This alliance redefines media monetization. By embedding our content into Linko’s AI-driven ecosystem, we’re pioneering a future where ads empower users, brands, and the environment simultaneously.”

Strategic Benefits

User Incentives: Earn tokens via ad engagement, energy savings, and sustainable actions.

Advertiser Appeal: Precise AI targeting through Linko’s devices ensures higher ROI for brands.

ESG Acceleration: portion of HKGolden’s ad revenue will directly fund W&L’s solar battery crypto mines.

Market Leadership: First global ecosystem to combine AI smart homes, blockchain rewards, and ESG-aligned media partnerships.

Projected Impacts

User Growth: Anticipate surge in Linko device adoption post-integration, driven by token rewards.

Token Utility: W&L tokens expected to circulate via HKGolden ads in the first year.

Carbon Reduction: Alliance projected to reduce household carbon footprints across participating users.

About WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. is a Hong Kong-based construction prime and subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems, which includes low voltage (220v/phase 1 or 380v/phase 3) electrical system, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning system, fire service system, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. It is also able to provide design and contracting services to all trades in the construction industry. Their clients range from small startups to large companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

For more information on the companies, please log on to

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.: https://www.wangnleegroup.com/

HK Golden, Inc.: https://forum.hkgolden.com/