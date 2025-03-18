Engine Technology Forum Statement Regarding Legislation Introduced to Reauthorize the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act

Washington, D.C., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum issued the following statement from Executive Director Allen Schaeffer about the introduction of HR 2140; legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives for reauthorizing the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA).

“We thank Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA) and Reps. Ken Calvert (R-CA), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), and Nick Langworthy (R-NY) for their leadership introducing this important legislation that reauthorizes the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act. The DERA program is widely considered one of the federal government’s most successful, cost effective, and bipartisan programs that benefits every state and thousands of small businesses.

“In its fifth report to Congress, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated the program has upgraded over 74,000 heavy-duty vehicles or pieces of off-road equipment, saved more than 520 million gallons of fuel. It has funded a vast array of projects, including upgrades in the school bus sector (43%), freight/trucking (36%), construction (7%), Port (5%), Municipal (3%) as well as Agriculture, airport, and transit sectors.

“We look forward to working with leaders in both the House and Senate to ensure that this beneficial program can continue to help transition from older technology and put the newest generation of advanced diesel, natural gas, propane, and other technologies in service.

“The novel program achieves these benefits by requiring significant non-federal matching funds for projects seeking federal funding. The EPA estimates every $1 in federal assistance is met with another $3 in non-federal matching funds, including significant investments from the private sector, and generates $5 to $21 in economic and health benefits.

“The DERA grant program is highly competitive and technology neutral. According to the EPA, since DERA was last reauthorized in 2020, approximately 64% of awarded grants have partially or entirely funded diesel vehicle and/or engine replacements while 12% of awarded grants have partially or entirely funded electric vehicle projects. The remaining 24% of awarded grants entirely funded alternative fuel vehicle and/or engine replacements.

“DERA is uniquely the only federal funding support to address categories of off-road engines and equipment – including marine work boats, railroad locomotives, and material handling equipment – all of which are commonly among the oldest in use. Approximately 30% of heavy-duty commercial trucks on the road are of older generations, without the benefit of new emissions control technology now standard on trucks.

“Every state benefits from DERA as 30% of the funding goes to support individual state programs. The awarded DERA projects translate into approximately $8 billion in monetized health benefits and a return of over $10 in benefits for every $1 of investment gained from the $629 million in DERA funding awards between FY 2008 and FY 2018. The program has reduced 16,800 tons of emissions of particulate matter (PM) and 491,000 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOX).”