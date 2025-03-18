INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (“Solaris Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEI) complied with federal securities laws. On March 17, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Solaris Energy “appears to have inflated short-term profitability by depreciating its gas turbines assuming they have a useful life of 25 years.” Following the report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Solaris Energy stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/solaris-energy/ to discuss your legal rights.