Fast Company Names Huntress Among 50 Most Innovative Companies for Democratizing Enterprise Security

COLUMBIA, Md., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress has been named to Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies list for 2025, earning recognition for democratizing cybersecurity previously reserved for Fortune 500 companies. As cybercrime costs approach a staggering $10.5 trillion annually, Huntress is challenging the status quo by making enterprise-grade protection accessible to businesses of all sizes.

"While industry giants focus on the Fortune 500, we're protecting the backbone of the economy," said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO of Huntress. "We set out from the start to protect everyone, and our 24/7 security team, empowered by our technology, catches threats every day that can devastate a business."

Fast Company sifts through thousands of applications to find standout companies that are demonstrating leadership and making an impact on the world. Huntress earned its overall ranking for democratizing cybersecurity for all and the number one spot in the security category for the newest additions to its managed cybersecurity platform :

Huntress Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) : Traditional SIEMs are notorious for overwhelming alerts, operational complexity, and high costs. Huntress Managed SIEM simplifies data and event monitoring by using and retaining only what’s needed to prioritize actionable insights, streamline compliance needs, and remove blockers to successful use.

: Traditional SIEMs are notorious for overwhelming alerts, operational complexity, and high costs. Huntress Managed SIEM simplifies data and event monitoring by using and retaining only what’s needed to prioritize actionable insights, streamline compliance needs, and remove blockers to successful use. Huntress Managed Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) : Modern attackers increasingly target identities as entry points. ITDR addresses this growing threat vector by proactively monitoring and protecting against credential-based attacks and privilege escalations, locking out attackers before they cause damage.

What separates Huntress is its "One Team Advantage"—every product is built, owned, and operated by one team, enabling the company to innovate and adapt as quickly as the threat actors do.

"The cybersecurity industry has failed millions of businesses by making protection too complex and expensive," added Hanslovan. "We're proving that world-class security doesn't have to be a luxury."

Huntress protects organizations across industries with its 24/7 Security Operations Center, achieving a false-positive rate under 1% - a metric that outperforms many enterprise solutions costing significantly more.

