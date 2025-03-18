Georgia Real Estate Leader Tim Stout Joins eXp Realty, Bringing $70M in Annual Sales





Former mixed martial arts champion and top-producing agent expands his high-performing team at eXp Realty, leveraging the brokerage’s innovative model to fuel growth and excellence.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to welcome Tim Stout and the Tim Stout Group of Newnan, Georgia to eXp, bringing 16 agents who closed more than $70 million in sales on 208 units in 2024.

Stout is a former mixed martial arts champion who turned to real estate sales in 2012, growing from an individual agent to building a team specializing in residential sales and high-net-worth investors.

Stout was introduced to eXp Realty by real estate powerhouse Brandon Brittingham, whose success in investing inspired him.

"At first, I wasn’t considering a move, but the more I learned, the more it made sense," said Stout. "Brandon has built an incredible investing business, and proximity to leaders like him is the fastest way for me to grow. eXp’s model provides unmatched support, cutting-edge technology, and a collaborative environment that allows my team to scale while maintaining exceptional service."

"Tim Stout represents the kind of disciplined, high-performance leadership that thrives at eXp Realty,” said eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja. “His relentless drive and focus on team growth align perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to welcome Tim and his team and look forward to supporting their continued success."

Stout’s transition from combat sports to real estate is a testament to his discipline and tenacity. Raised in a modest 900-square-foot home in Tennessee with six siblings, he learned early on that success comes from hard work. After a decorated career in mixed martial arts, he sought a new challenge where effort and results were directly correlated.

"I knew I was a hard worker and wanted to be rewarded for my dedication," said Stout. "Real estate was the perfect fit because it allows me to put in the work and see the results firsthand."

Beyond real estate, Stout remains deeply involved in his community. As co-founder of Apex Predator Training, he provides self-defense education and offers free training sessions for local law enforcement every Wednesday. His leadership extends beyond business, focusing on mentorship and agent development.

"In fighting, success meant outmatching my opponent. In real estate, success is about delivering the best service and results for my clients. Now, as a leader, my priority is ensuring my agents provide an unmatched experience," Stout said.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 25 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding new agent and team transitions, anticipated benefits to agents, projected business growth, and the Company’s ability to continue attracting high-performing agents and teams. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the successful integration of teams and agents into eXp Realty’s model, competition from other brokerages, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

