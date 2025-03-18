COSEBOC FOUNDER RON WALKER JOINS KINGMAKERS OF OAKLAND AT 2025 SPRING SYMPOSIUM AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Oakland, CA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakland, CA – March 18, 2025 – Kingmakers of Oakland (KOO) is announces that Ron Walker, founder and director of the Coalition of Schools Educating Boys of Color (COSEBOC), will join the lineup of distinguished speakers at the 2025 Spring Symposium, taking place from April 10-12, 2025, in Oakland, CA. A renowned educator and advocate for boys of color, Ron will share his powerful journey and leadership insights with attendees as part of the event’s dynamic programming.

Ron Walker’s lifelong dedication to the education and well-being of African-American boys makes him an invaluable addition to the symposium. His personal experiences, including his role as a teacher, principal, and founder of COSEBOC, have led him to challenge and transform the narrative surrounding boys of color in education. Walker's leadership has earned him recognition from organizations such as the Council of Great City Schools and Harvard University, and his work continues to influence educational reform nationwide.

“I am honored to be part of the Kingmakers of Oakland symposium, and I look forward to sharing my story and insights on how we can better support boys of color in achieving academic and life success,” said Walker. “The work Kingmakers is doing is critical, and I’m eager to engage with educators, students, and community leaders to create lasting change.”

Introducing the Sliding Scale Fee

In an effort to make the symposium as accessible as possible to all who wish to attend, Kingmakers of Oakland is introducing a sliding scale fee structure for participants from organizations facing financial challenges. With this new fee structure, KOO aims to ensure that educators, community members, and other stakeholders—especially those working in underfunded environments—are able to take part in this transformative event.

“At Kingmakers of Oakland, we are deeply committed to making our events accessible, especially in times of financial uncertainty,” said Matin Abdel-Qawi, Chief Programs Officer at Kingmakers of Oakland. “We believe that by offering a sliding scale, we can empower more educators and community leaders to engage in this important dialogue and bring valuable insights back to their communities.”

Symposium Highlights

The 2025 Spring Symposium will focus on the theme Black Love: Joy, Healing & Hope, with the goal of exploring how African-centered cultural principles can shape the future of education. The symposium will feature workshops, panel discussions, and interactive sessions led by a range of thought leaders, educators, and community organizers. Participants will engage in discussions around community impact and strategies for educational transformation. One of the key moments of the symposium will be the Student Showcase, where youth involved in Kingmakers of Oakland’s programs will present their work and reflect on what they’ve learned through mentorship and educational initiatives.

Register Now for the 2025 Symposium

For more information on Ron Walker’s keynote session, the full symposium program, and to register for the event with the new sliding scale fee, please visit the registration site. For inquiries regarding the sliding scale fee or the symposium’s details, please contact matin@kingmakersofoakland.org.

About Kingmakers of Oakland

Kingmakers of Oakland (KOO) reimagines systems of education, culture, and wellness while driving narrative change that celebrates Black people and culture. KOO is committed to improving educational and life outcomes for Black boys from Pre-K to PhD. The organization envisions a world where all Black boys and men are seen as brilliant, beautiful, and possessing innate greatness as Kings. KOO works to create an environment in which Black students and communities thrive, ensuring they reach their full potential and contribute to a more just society.

About Ron Walker

Ron Walker’s career in education has been shaped by his personal experiences growing up in a family that valued education despite systemic barriers. After working as a middle school teacher, principal, and education reform advocate, Walker founded COSEBOC in 2006 to address the critical challenges faced by boys of color in education. His organization focuses on changing the narrative around these students, advocating for a more inclusive and supportive educational landscape. His dedication to improving education for underserved youth has earned him numerous accolades, including invitations to speak at the White House and recognition from prestigious organizations like the Education Trust and the American Public Health Association.









