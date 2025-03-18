XRP News: XRPTurbo Ignites Investor Rush As XRP Price Swings—$XRT Presale Rockets Past 100,000 XRP Milestone





TALLINN, Estonia, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP community is buzzing as XRPTurbo —a groundbreaking Web3 token launchpad built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL)—continues to smash presale milestones, selling out over 30% of its presale hard cap in mere days.

Investors have already poured in over 100,000 XRP, signaling tremendous excitement and strong market validation.

[ Buy $XRT Token ]

XRPTurbo’s Vision for the XRP Ecosystem

While XRP has recently experienced price volatility, smart investors are turning to innovative projects within Ripple’s robust ecosystem.

XRPTurbo stands out as the next big opportunity—poised to reshape the DeFi landscape on XRPL with unique tokenomics, AI integration, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

By the end of Q2 2025, XRPTurbo will launch its highly-anticipated testnet, and investors have limited time to secure XRT tokens at presale pricing.

Once the presale ends, the XRT token will be listed on exchanges at a price 25% higher, offering immediate upside to early backers.

Why XRPTurbo is Attracting XRP Investors

XRPTurbo is not just another crypto project—it represents the cutting-edge fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, uniquely tailored for the XRP Ledger.

At its core, XRPTurbo is a token launchpad leveraging a DAO LLC framework, allowing Web3 builders to tokenize ownership of their platforms or AI agents.

With AI rapidly revolutionizing industries, XRPTurbo’s AI Agent tokenization model empowers creators to tokenize and monetize ownership, offering investors exposure to next-gen technology.

The XRPTurbo Launchpad: A Revolutionary Business Model

XRPTurbo’s launchpad model safeguards investors while incentivizing projects to deliver real, long-term value.

Key features of the launchpad model include:

Initial Token Distribution: Only 10% of project tokens are unlocked at launch and sold to early investors, with priority access given to those holding a minimum threshold of XRT tokens.

Price Protection Logic: Each subsequent token unlock (up to 5% maximum each time) is contingent upon the token’s price maintaining at least 2x the previous unlock’s price for a minimum of 30 consecutive days, ensuring tokens aren’t prematurely released and prices remain stable.

Long-Term Alignment: Smart-contract-enforced unlock schedules guarantee project teams remain incentivized for sustained growth, aligning interests with investors and protecting market prices.

Robust Utility: The Role of XRT Tokens

XRT tokens are the lifeblood of the XRPTurbo ecosystem, designed with strong fundamentals and utility.

With a capped supply of 100 million tokens, the scarcity of XRT supports price appreciation and sustainable demand.

XRT token holders receive exclusive perks:

Early Launchpad Access: Gain priority investment rights in high-potential projects launching on XRPTurbo.

Platform Fee Discounts: Fees for minting tokens and NFTs or utilizing XRPTurbo’s unique token locking and vesting DApps are payable exclusively in XRT, ensuring consistent token demand.

Passive Income via Staking: Future platform revenues will be shared with XRT holders who stake their tokens, creating lasting incentives to hold long-term.

[ Join Xrpturbo Presale ]

Major Exchange Listings and Platform Preview Coming Soon

Adding to the presale excitement, XRPTurbo’s team confirms they are currently in talks with over three prominent crypto exchanges for potential listings immediately following the presale’s conclusion.

This will further amplify demand and liquidity for the XRT token upon launch.

Furthermore, XRPTurbo is set to unveil the first look of its user-friendly launchpad platform, demonstrating tangible development progress to the community and providing further validation for early investors.

Limited-Time Opportunity—Secure Your XRT Tokens Now

XRPTurbo has already raised significant interest within the XRP community, and with over 30% of the hard cap filled, the presale is moving quickly toward completion.

As XRPTurbo’s testnet launch approaches, now is the optimal moment for investors to secure XRT tokens before they list at a premium on exchanges.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to invest early and join the pioneering DeFi and AI revolution on XRPL.

Join the Presale & Learn More:

Website: xrpturbo.com

Join Presale: xrpturbo.com/presale

Telegram: t.me/xrpturbocom

X: x.com/xrpturbocom

Whitepaper: docs.xrpturbo.com

Media Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffafa724-567c-4608-a73a-ea6a1e5c4c7d