Skout’s Honor Secures “Microbiome-friendly” Certifications

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skout’s Honor , the award-winning pet care brand known for its life-changing pet essentials, today announced that it has secured “Microbiome-friendly” certifications from MyMicrobiome , the globally-leading, fully independent certification body for microbiome-friendly products.

The first Skout’s Honor pet skin care products to become certified include: Prebiotic Pet Balm , Probiotic Ear Cleaner and Probiotic Paw Spray .

MyMicrobiome is world-renowned for its rigorous standards and scientific approach to evaluating products for their impact on animal skin microbiomes. The certification process involves comprehensive testing to ensure that products effectively respect the natural balance and diversity of the skin’s microbiome.

Skout’s Honor’s “Microbiome-Friendly Certified” products now include:

Prebiotic Pet Balm (2oz) - $16.99 MSRP Soothe and support dry paws & noses 100% natural, with manuka honey

(2oz) - $16.99 MSRP Probiotic Ear Cleaner (4oz) - $9.99 MSRP Gently cleans, soothes and protects dirty, itchy & irritated ears

(4oz) - $9.99 MSRP Probiotic Paw Spray (8oz) - $14.99 MSRP Designed to relieve itchy, stinky, irritated paws



The microbiome is the community of beneficial microorganisms — including bacteria, fungi and other microbes — that naturally live on your pet's skin. This ecosystem plays a vital role in maintaining skin health by acting as a protective barrier against harmful bacteria, allergens and environmental stressors that cause the most common pet skin problems. Supporting the skin’s microbiome is key to overall skin and coat health.

As the first ever pet skin care products with prebiotics and probiotics to receive this certification, Skout’s Honor continues to push innovation and technology boundaries in the pet grooming and wellness categories, providing superior solutions that support pets and their unique skin care needs.

“We have made a name for ourselves by changing what people expect from a pet product,” said Pete Stirling, CEO at Skout’s Honor. “Our probiotic and prebiotic technologies set us apart from other solutions by delivering real, science-backed results that improve pets' lives. Officially validating each product is an important step in the process. Validation gives pet parents peace of mind and the confidence that they're choosing the very best for their pet.”

Skout’s Honor’s life-changing pet essentials cover multiple product categories including Skin Care (probiotic/prebiotic grooming and wellness), Oral Care, Cleaning (plant-powered stain & odor solutions), Flea + Tick (nature-based solutions) and Training Aids.

Interested in carrying Skout’s Honor’s products?

Contact: sales@skoutshonor.com for distribution and sales opportunities.