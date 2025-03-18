Author and Medal of Honor Recipient Kyle Carpenter to Deliver Keynote Address at Pittsburgh Event

Pittsburgh, PA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs (GAMSD) is honored to welcome Author, Medal of Honor recipient, and U.S. Marine veteran, Kyle Carpenter as the keynote speaker for its 15th Anniversary Event, “Inspiring Tales & Tails,” taking place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at The Event Center at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, PA.

Carpenter, the youngest living Medal of Honor recipient, will share his powerful and deeply personal story of sacrifice, resilience, and triumph over adversity. His journey—from the battlefields of Afghanistan to a near-fatal sacrifice and an extraordinary recovery—epitomizes bravery, perseverance, and the power of the human spirit.

This special evening will highlight Kyle’s incredible story and the life-saving impact of service dogs on veterans and first responders, reinforcing GAMSD’s mission to provide highly trained medical service dogs to those suffering from permanent disabilities.

A Story of Heroism & Resilience

At just 20 years old, Lance Corporal Kyle Carpenter was serving as a Marine rifleman in Afghanistan when, on November 21, 2010, he made a split-second decision that changed his life forever. When a live grenade landed near him, Carpenter used his body as a shield to protect a fellow Marine from the explosive blast.

The explosion left him with catastrophic injuries—he lost his right eye, shattered his lower jaw and teeth, and sustained over 30 fractures in his right arm. He spent five weeks in a coma, followed by nearly three years of grueling rehabilitation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, enduring over 40 surgeries.

Despite these unimaginable challenges, Kyle’s indomitable spirit and unwavering determination led him to rebuild his life. He set ambitious goals—running a marathon, earning a college degree, skydiving, and traveling the world—and achieved every single one.

On June 19, 2014, Kyle was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama for his heroic self-sacrifice in combat, becoming the youngest living recipient of the nation’s highest military decoration at that time.

Today, Kyle continues to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide through his best-selling memoir, You Are Worth It: Building A Life Worth Fighting For, and The Kyle Carpenter Podcast, where he shares lessons on leadership, perseverance, and finding purpose in life’s challenges.

Why Kyle Carpenter’s Story Matters for GAMSD’s Mission

Kyle’s story of resilience, healing, and finding purpose after severe trauma directly aligns with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs’ mission of empowering veterans and first responders through service dogs. Just as he overcame his battle scars through perseverance and support, GAMSD helps individuals facing debilitating permanent disabilities, including PTSD and traumatic brain injuries, to regain independence, confidence, and quality of life.

His presence at the 15th Anniversary Event will highlight the transformative power of service dogs and their role in saving lives—just as Kyle’s courage saved his fellow Marine.

Event Details & How to Attend

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Location: The Event Center | Rivers Casino | Pittsburgh, PA

VIP Reception: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Exclusive meet-and-greet with Kyle Carpenter)

Dinner Program: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Tickets & Sponsorship Opportunities: Limited seats are available for this exclusive event. Secure your tickets here.





About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs

We empower veterans, first responders, and individuals with disabilities by donating custom trained service dogs that help them regain independence and improve their quality of life. Our service dogs are trained to assist with conditions that include PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), mobility challenges, seizure and diabetic disorders, and hearing impairments. We also provide lifelong support, including funds for veterinary care and access to nationally certified mental health professionals, to ensure our recipients and their service dogs receive the highest standard of ongoing care.

For sponsorship opportunities or more information about the event, please contact: Brian Delong brian@medicalservicedogs.org

