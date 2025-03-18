DUOncoTM Bone : First CE marked IA algorithm for automatic detection of bone lesions on

CT scan

The first CE-marked IA for the detection of bones lesions

A world premier : an innovate solution expected of the entire medical profession

Enhancement of DUOncoTM, IA range for integration into medical imaging systems





Montpellier, France, march 18, 2025. Intrasense (ISIN : FR0011179886 – Mnémo : ALINS), French expert in medical imaging solutions enhanced by AI assisting and securing diagnosis, decision-making and therapeutic follow-up, and Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), worldwide leader in medical imaging, and Intrasense (FR0011179886 - ALINS), announces the CE marking under MDR (Medical Device Regulation) DUOnco™ Bone, an innovate solution in IA, the world's first dedicated IA to the detection and localization of bone lesions on thoraco-abdomino-pelvic (TAP) scans.

On this occasion, Alexandre Salvador, Intrasense’s CEO, says : "This CE marking is a key milestone that validates Intrasense and Guerbet's expertise in developing AI solutions for reference medical imaging in oncology. Together, we are developing and bringing to market ever more effective solutions tailored to the needs of the field. DUOnco™ Bone strengthens our product portfolio by offering radiologists an accurate and effective tool for detecting bone lesions. Its flexibility as a stand-alone solution also enables us to enrich the offerings of our partners, whether PACS vendors or marketplace platforms, by bringing differentiating added value."

A major impact for oncology imaging

Early detection of bone lesions is a major clinical challenge in oncology, as these lesions are frequently under-detected due to the large volume of images to be analyzed and the complexity of bone structures. Despite technological advances in medical imaging, studies show that up to 30% of bone metastases are not detected on CT scans1, making bone one of the most frequent sites of diagnostic errors in CT imaging2.

DUOnco™ Bone, co-developed by Intrasense and Guerbet, is the first CE-marked AI solution for detecting bone lesions on CT scan images. Designed to automatically analyze TAP (thorax-abdomen-pelvis) scanner images and detect bone lesions, the solution relies on cutting-edge deep learning algorithms to accurately identify suspicious anomalies and provide their 3D coordinates to clinicians. DUOnco™ Bone optimizes radiologists' workflow by and speeds up the interpretation of results. This technological advance enables faster and safer patient management, particularly by facilitating early detection of bone lesions.

With DUOnco™ Bone, healthcare establishments benefit from cutting-edge diagnostic assistance technology, improving the productivity of radiologists, the reliability of analyses and the quality of care provided to patients. From a strategic standpoint, this breakthrough reinforces Intrasense and Guerbet's positioning as major players in AI for medical imaging, paving the way for new partnership opportunities and international deployments

Enhancement of the DUOnco™ high medical value AI range

DUOnco™ solutions integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, without changing user habits. Designed for maximum flexibility, the DUOnco™ range is also available as a stand-alone solution: its high medical value artificial intelligence algorithms in oncology can be integrated into third-party solutions, adapting to the needs of healthcare facilities and software publishers.

Compatible with PACS systems, third-party viewers, marketplaces and other medical imaging infrastructures, DUOnco™ facilitates deployment, without technical constraints or disruption to clinical workflows, for rapid adoption and seamless integration into existing environments.

Liflow®: native integration for optimized management

At the same time, the DUOnco™ range integrates natively with Liflow®, Intrasense's oncology imaging platform. This integration guarantees seamless examination management and optimal centralization of results in a unified environment, accessible from a single tool.

The addition of DUOnco™ Bone to the Liflow®3 ecosystem represents a major strategic advance, strengthening Intrasense's offering and optimizing the diagnosis of bone lesions. This innovation marks a key step towards ever more efficient and integrated AI, supporting radiologists in their day-to-day work. Other solutions, notably in the field of pancreatic imaging, will soon complete this package to offer even broader clinical coverage.

Prof. Nathalie Lassau, Professor of Radiology at the University of Paris-Saclay and radiologist at Gustave Roussy, states: "In our practice, the evaluation of bone metastases is a critical step that requires great precision due to the complexity of the examinations. DUOnco™ Bone, integrated with Liflow®, will provide invaluable support by optimizing our analysis of TAP scanner images and facilitating our decision-making With this intelligent assistance, we have a tool that will improve our efficiency to contribute directly to the optimization of the oncology care pathway."

About Intrasense

A French expert in medical imaging since 2004, Intrasense develops and markets software platforms in 40 countries to facilitate and secure diagnosis, decision-making and therapeutic follow-up.

Myrian®, an advanced radiology visualization solution, provides 1,200 healthcare establishments with clinical applications to help interpret all types of images. Since 2021, Intrasense has been developing Liflow®, a new multidisciplinary and collaborative platform dedicated to oncology, to optimize patient care and follow-up. A digital subsidiary of the Guerbet Group since June 2023, Intrasense continues to enrich its solutions by integrating artificial intelligence algorithms in medical imaging. Its teams work closely with healthcare professionals to help save lives.

More information on www.intrasense.fr

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a world leader in medical imaging, dedicated to improving patient care through innovation. With nearly a century of expertise, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical products, medical devices and AI-based solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. Guerbet invests 9% of its annual sales in research and development, with dedicated innovation centers in France and the United States. The company (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris and has reported sales of 841 million euros in 2024.

For further information: www.guerbet.com

