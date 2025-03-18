Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 to 12 March 2025)

18th March 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 10 to 12 March 2025

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-25 FR0000073298 13 275 46,7829 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-25 FR0000073298 10 285 46,6795 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 495 46,7065 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 254 46,7299 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-25 FR0000073298 10 358 46,1584 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-25 FR0000073298 12 500 46,1478 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 500 46,2175 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 500 46,2510 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Mar-25 FR0000073298 7 000 45,8007 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Mar-25 FR0000073298 4 854 45,7657 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment