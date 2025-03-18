Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 to 12 March 2025)

18th March 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 10 to 12 March 2025

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-25FR000007329813 27546,7829XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-25FR000007329810 28546,6795DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-25FR00000732981 49546,7065TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-25FR00000732981 25446,7299AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-25FR000007329810 35846,1584XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-25FR000007329812 50046,1478DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-25FR00000732981 50046,2175TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-25FR00000732981 50046,2510AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Mar-25FR00000732987 00045,8007XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Mar-25FR00000732984 85445,7657DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

