Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 to 12 March 2025)

18th March 2025
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 10 to 12 March 2025
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|13 275
|46,7829
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|10 285
|46,6795
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 495
|46,7065
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 254
|46,7299
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|10 358
|46,1584
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|12 500
|46,1478
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|46,2175
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|46,2510
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|7 000
|45,8007
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|4 854
|45,7657
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment