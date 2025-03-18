Eimskip: Transaction by a person closely associated with a PDMR

Please find attached notifications regarding transactions by two persons closely associated with two PDMRs of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf., cf. Art. 19 of MAR regulation.
Further information can be found in the attached notifications.
Attachments
| Source: Eimskipafelag Islands hf. Eimskipafelag Islands hf.
Please find attached notifications regarding transactions by two persons closely associated with two PDMRs of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf., cf. Art. 19 of MAR regulation.
Further information can be found in the attached notifications.
Attachments