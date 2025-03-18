Pioneer Sun-Grown Cannabis Brand Solful Announces Wholesale Division

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solful , a leading sun-grown cannabis brand with award-winning dispensaries in Northern California, has announced the launch of its wholesale division. Through Solful’s new partnership with the leading cannabis distribution platform Nabis , select retailers and delivery services throughout California will now offer Solful’s expertly curated and formulated selection of sustainable Emerald Triangle-grown and produced cannabis products.

Northern California’s Premium Sun-Grown Cannabis Now Available Statewide

For years, Solful has cultivated strong relationships with Northern California’s finest craft farmers, including Alpenglow Farms , Greenshock Farms , Glentucky Family Farm , Moon Gazer Farms and others. Together, they source the finest genetics and uphold the highest standards in the industry. Now, for the first time, Solful is offering three of its most sought-after product lines to select retailers statewide.

Daily Green – High-quality, sun-grown cannabis at an accessible price.

– High-quality, sun-grown cannabis at an accessible price. Solful Handpicked & Reserve – Premium sun-grown cannabis, including whole flower and pre-rolls of limited-batch, award-winning strains.

– Premium sun-grown cannabis, including whole flower and pre-rolls of limited-batch, award-winning strains. Solful Health – Medically tailored line of full spectrum formulas made with Solful’s proprietary CSX (Complete Spectrum Extract).



“Solful’s new wholesale division is committed to making premium, sun-grown cannabis more accessible to consumers,” said Eli Melrod, co-founder and CEO of Solful. “Retailers can now count on Solful as a trusted partner, providing top-tier Emerald Triangle cannabis cultivated by legendary legacy farmers. This step marks a significant milestone for both Solful and the sun-grown cannabis industry, as we work to bring the highest-quality cannabis to consumers across California.”



“Solful shares our passion for clean, sun-grown cannabis,” said Mark Greyshock of Greenshock Farms. “Through their new wholesale division, more consumers will experience our terpene-rich, regenerative-grown flower—preserving Northern California’s craft cannabis legacy.”

Meet Solful & Greenshock Farms at Hall of Flowers Ventura

Solful will officially debut its wholesale division at Hall of Flowers Ventura on March 19-20, 2025. Retailers and industry professionals are invited to explore Solful’s product offerings and connect with the team at booth A219.

Now Available on the Nabis Marketplace

Retailers and delivery services can place orders now through Nabis for distribution to select regions. For inquiries or to set up a meeting at Hall of Flowers, contact tepi@statesideagency.co.