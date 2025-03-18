2025 American Women Quarters™ Rolls and Bags Honoring Juliette Gordon Low on Sale March 25

Washington, DC, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2025 American Women Quarters™ rolls and bags honoring Juliette Gordon Low will be available for purchase on March 25 at noon EDT. The Juliette Gordon Low quarter is the 17th coin in the American Women Quarters™ Program, a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations that followed.

The rolls and bags product options include:

Priced at $47.25, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 25WBC)

Priced at $47.25, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 25WBD)

Priced at $42.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 25WRC)

Priced at $63.00, a three-roll set containing a total of 120 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco (product code 25WRD)

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household on the first day, while orders for the two-roll and three-roll sets are limited to three per household on the first day.

Sign up to receive “Remind Me” alerts by visiting the official product listing page.

Because of overwhelming demand, much of the production of the three-roll sets is accounted for through subscription. A limited quantity will be available for purchase on March 25 at noon EDT.

The American Women Quarters will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

The reverse (tails) design depicts a likeness of Juliette Gordon Low next to the original Girl Scout trefoil, which she designed and patented. The inscriptions are “JULIETTE GORDON LOW” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” with “QUARTER DOLLAR” and “FOUNDER of GIRL SCOUTS of the UNITED STATES of AMERICA” inscribed around the coin’s border. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Tom Hipschen created the reverse design, which Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer sculpted.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

Launched in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five new quarter dollar reverse designs each year. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330).

Shop the American Women Quarters Program today and start collecting this historic series honoring extraordinary women whose achievements, triumphs, and legacies reflect the strength and resilience of our Nation.

Please use the United States Mint catalog site as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept, nor honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of March 25, 2025, at noon EDT.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

View images of the Julliette Gordon Low American Women Quarter.

Get additional information about the American Women Quarters Program.

Learn more about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint YouTube channel to watch videos about the Mint.

Subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Follow the United States Mint on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins