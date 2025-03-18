NexusX Achieves Highest Level Compliance Certification from the Asia-Pacific Financial Alliance (APFA), Setting a New Benchmark for Global Digital Asset Trading

Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading cryptocurrency exchange NexusX today announced that it has officially received the "AAA Digital Asset Service Provider" certification from the Asia-Pacific Financial Alliance (APFA). This makes it the first digital asset trading platform in the world to meet the top three standards for anti-money laundering (AML), user asset segregation, and operational transparency. This certification further solidifies NexusX's position as a top-tier compliant exchange globally, providing users with a safer, more transparent, and compliant digital asset trading environment.





NexusX: A Global Leader in Compliant Cryptocurrency Trading

NexusX is a cryptocurrency exchange registered in the United States and holds a FinCEN MSB license. It is dedicated to providing secure, efficient, and compliant cryptocurrency trading services to users worldwide. Recognized by international financial regulatory bodies, NexusX employs top-tier security technologies, AI-driven risk control systems, and global liquidity support to offer a diverse range of financial products, including spot trading, futures trading, DeFi trading, and NFT trading.

Achieving the APFA certification further demonstrates NexusX's industry-leading position in financial compliance, security regulation, and user asset protection.

NexusX Enhances Trading Security Through APFA Certification

APFA is one of the most authoritative financial regulatory organizations in the Asia-Pacific region, and its "AAA Digital Asset Service Provider" certification is considered the highest compliance standard globally. According to the compliance audit report released by APFA, NexusX excels in the following areas:

- Cold wallet reserve coverage rate of 102%, ensuring complete asset segregation and protection against hacking and fund misappropriation risks.

- All fiat assets are held in partner banks regulated by the International Banking Association (IBA), ensuring the safety and compliance of fiat funds.

- An intelligent anti-money laundering (AML) system that covers 20 countries, capable of automatically monitoring and blocking suspicious transactions, significantly enhancing platform security.

- Transparent and verifiable operational data, with all transaction data synchronized in real-time to financial regulatory agencies in various countries, ensuring legality and compliance.







“Compliance is the cornerstone of global service,” said Jonathan Reynolds, CEO of NexusX, at the press conference. “NexusX has successfully integrated regulatory interfaces from 20 countries through our self-developed regulatory sandbox system, achieving real-time compliance for trading data.” This means that both individual users and institutional investors can enjoy bank-level security and transparency when trading on NexusX.

NexusX Achieves 95% Retention Rate Among Institutional Investors, Becoming a Trusted Exchange

In the context of global regulatory compliance, NexusX's market performance continues to rise. According to the latest disclosures from the internationally recognized auditing firm VeriTrust:

- In Q2 2025, NexusX's trading volume in the global compliant market reached 38%, far exceeding the industry average.

- NexusX boasts a retention rate of 95% among institutional investors, making it one of the most trusted digital currency trading platforms by institutions.

- Daily trading volume has significantly increased, with global users surpassing 15 million, making it one of the fastest-growing digital asset trading platforms worldwide.

Industry analysts believe that NexusX, as the safest and most compliant cryptocurrency exchange globally, is attracting an increasing number of Wall Street investment banks, hedge funds, and sovereign funds to enter the crypto market due to its robust compliance system, advanced trading technology, and solid market performance.

NexusX's Future Development Strategy: Building the Safest Digital Asset Trading Ecosystem

As NexusX rapidly develops in the global market, the platform will continue to strengthen its compliance framework and promote the legitimization of the global digital asset market:

- Expanding Global Compliance Licenses: Plans to apply for higher-level digital asset trading licenses in key markets such as the EU, Japan, Singapore, UAE, and Australia.

- Upgrading AI Trading Risk Control Systems: Utilizing artificial intelligence and big data analytics to optimize trading security and reduce market manipulation risks.

- Launching Institutional-Level Compliance Services: Collaborating with top international legal teams and auditing firms to attract more large financial institutions, family offices, and fund companies into the NexusX ecosystem.

- Enhancing On-Chain Asset Management: Using smart contracts and transparent on-chain ledgers to ensure all transactions are verifiable, traceable, and auditable, completely eliminating malicious manipulation.

Industry experts point out that NexusX's APFA certification signifies its compliance capabilities equivalent to traditional financial institutions, positioning NexusX to become the most trusted trading platform in the global digital asset trading market. This certification not only boosts confidence among global investors but also drives the entire industry toward a more compliant, transparent, and secure future.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Website: https://trade.nexusxing.com

